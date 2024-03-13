Missouri City Councilmember Jeffrey L. Boney Receives Prestigious Appointment as Vice-Chair of Major National Federal Advocacy Committee for National League of Cities

ABOVE: Missouri City Councilmember Jeffrey L. Boney

More exciting news is coming out of Missouri City, Texas, as Councilmember Jeffrey L. Boney, who has been serving in Missouri City since 2017, was recently elevated and appointed to the position of Vice-Chair on the National League of Cities (NLC) Community and Economic Development (CED) Federal Advocacy Committee for 2024, by NLC President David Sander.

The Community and Economic Development Federal Advocacy Committee is one of NLC’s most important committees, as it has the lead responsibility for developing NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving housing, community and economic development, land use, recreation and parks, historic preservation, and international competitiveness.

“I am so humbled and excited to receive this prestigious appointment by NLC President David Sander to serve as Vice-Chair of the Community and Economic Development Federal Advocacy Committee,” said Councilmember Boney. “It is such an honor to be acknowledged for the time and commitment that I have given to this organization, and for the work I am doing to help shape public policies to help bring resources to the City of Missouri City, and all other cities, towns, and villages across America.”

Because of his longstanding expertise with the committee, and because of his extensive background, Councilmember Boney also leads the Subcommittee on Support for Entrepreneurs and New Business, which focuses on supporting innovation and entrepreneurship so that municipalities of every size, such as Missouri City, can tap into the necessary economic resources to succeed in this ever-changing global economy.

“NLC’s federal advocacy committees play an important role in helping policymakers in Washington understand the issues and challenges facing America’s cities, towns and villages at the local level,” said NLC President Mayor David Sander of Rancho Cordova, CA. “I’m thrilled to have Councilmember Boney serve as Vice-Chair on NLC’s 2024 Community and Economic Development Federal Advocacy Committee this year and look forward to working with him to strengthen the federal-local partnership and grow our common knowledge of the issues and opportunities facing our communities.”

Councilmember Boney joins the Chair, Councilmember Kristopher Dahir (Sparks, NV), and two other Vice-Chairs—Mayor Angela Birney (Redmond, WA) and Mayor Cindy Silva (Walnut Creek, CA)—as the leadership team for this year’s CED committee.

This past week, Councilmember Boney was in Washington D.C., for the 2024 NLC Congressional Cities Conference, where he participated in his first in-person meeting as Vice-Chair of the Community and Economic Development Federal Advocacy Committee. Hitting the ground running, Councilmember Boney joined his fellow colleagues to receive ideas and feedback to develop the committee’s agenda, strengthen the committee’s overall work plan for the year, and shape NLC’s public policy positions at the federal level.

“I take this position seriously, as I am able to join my colleagues in advocating before Congress and the White House administration for more resources on behalf of Missouri City and other NLC cities, towns, and villages,” said Councilmember Boney. “Like I always share with people: ‘If you aren’t at the table, then you’re on the menu,’ so being able to help lead discussions on NLC’s top legislative priorities with the White House administration and with legislators on Capitol Hill, is one I don’t take for granted.”

While at the NLC Congressional Cities Conference, Councilmember Boney also fulfilled his roles and responsibilities as a member of the Board of Directors for the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials (NBC-LEO). NBC-LEO is the largest community of African American elected officials representing the interests of African American officials in the nation and serves as a forum for communication and networking among African American municipal officials and their colleagues to share ideas and develop leadership experience.

Councilmember Boney serves as the elected Region 11 Director for NBC-LEO, representing the states of Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico.

NLC President Sander also reappointed Councilmember Boney to the REAL Council for a one-year term. As a member of NLC’s REAL Council, Councilmember Boney plays a key role among a diverse group of local leaders with encouraging collaboration, networking, and developing resources and programs beneficial to communities that share demographics, size, or location that can be replicated across the country.

The REAL Council also met during the NLC Congressional Cities Conference.