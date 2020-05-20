MLB and City of Houston Parks Department Agree to Continue MLB Youth Academy at Sylvester Turner Park

MLB Youth Academy is Home to the Bob Watson Education Building

The Houston Parks and Recreation Department recently announced the Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Major League Baseball Youth Foundation and the Astros Foundation, are extending the operating agreement between the entities for the MLB Youth Academy at Sylvester Turner Park. It will also be the new home of the new Bob Watson Education Building, located at 2801 Victory Drive.

The Astros Foundation funded the construction and design of the MLB Academy at Sylvester Turner Park and the Bob Watson Education Center.

“I am grateful to MLB for its investment and commitment to the Youth Academy at Sylvester Turner Park,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “Baseball is America’s favorite pastime, and I want children from all communities to have access and an opportunity to learn the game. The agreement will allow us to keep building a foundation for young people who have a passion for playing baseball or to simply hone their skills as the ultimate sports fan.”

“The Houston Parks and Recreation Department is a big supporter of programs that provide opportunities for our youth,” said Steve Wright, Director, Houston Parks and Recreation Department. “Extending this agreement is something we wanted to do and now young men and women in Houston can look forward to many more years of physical and educational opportunities.”

The agreement has been extended to June 2039, and will ensure youth participation and grassroots involvement in the games of baseball and softball, along with teaching life skills for young people in the city of Houston.

In March, a dedication ceremony was held for the new Bob Watson Education Building at the Astros Youth Academy at Sylvester Turner Park. Watson, who passed away on May 14th, was a former Astros All-Star and Major League Baseball pioneer. The center named in his honor offers educational tutoring, college readiness, and character building programs.