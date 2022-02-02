Moving Beyond Encouragement With Courage

There is so much potential in an encouraging word that people will sacrifice their time, energy, and resources, including money, top dollar I might add, to receive it. Renowned stadiums have been sold out within minutes of ticket sale openings and people have waited in long lines for prolonged periods of time just to hear the words and thoughts of their favorite motivational speakers. Even in the midst of a global pandemic, people have violated instructions, federal regulations, and health recommendations, compromising many others in the process, all to be within earshot of a message of hope.

Yes, words speak life. Countless stories have been shared about how the words, of strangers even, have prompted individuals who were overcome with hopelessness to not give up. On the contrary, words can be conveyed in such a way that they can invoke the feelings of despair and helplessness, reinforce that idea that life is pointless or cannot get better, leaving some feeling as though their only or best option is to end their lives. That age old saying, “sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt,” is one of the greatest fallacies ever told.

Despite the potential impact that words shared can have on the lives of others, especially those words that are designed to uplift, support, and relieve the heart, there is still the work that has to be done on the part of the hearer. Exciting words that are well crafted to inspire others are pointless if they fall on ears that are hard of hearing. “Feel-good messages,” heartfelt speeches, and stimulating diatribes are all purposeful, but it is how the information received is integrated into the thoughts and demonstrated that will make the difference. What’s better than hearing a good word is doing the good that is being communicated. This is where society struggles.

The good vibes received from the streamed sound clips, podcasts, and videos from your favorite ministers, coaches, therapists, etc. isn’t worth a hill of beans, the price of tea in China, or any other misnomer widely used, if they’re never acted upon. A positive word may lead to a positive thought, but the word and the thought are most effective when they lead to positive behavior. Continue to subscribe to the words that lighten your heart and tune in regularly to the messages that help to lift your burdens, but in the words of one of my favorite people, Jesus Christ, “do not be a hearer only, but a doer also.” How do we improve our mental health and quality of life in the midst of trials and challenges? We do so by not only tapping into the power of words and resources designed to help, but by moving forward with courage and action.

Michael Dangerfield, LPC, NCC

