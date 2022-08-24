On July 29th, the world stood by in anticipation, awaiting the drop of Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, Renaissance.

Sixteen songs, with collaborations with musical greats, such as Drake and Jay-Z, wowed fans, becoming the first album released by a woman to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart weeks after its’ debut, in 2022.

To further arouse fans, Beyoncé sampled both gospel and secular oldies that many of us grew up on and loved.

One track in particular is titled “Church Girl” and it sampled a famous gospel song from a legendary gospel group—The Clark Sisters. The song, Center Thy Will, was written by Twinkie Clark.

Twinkie Clark, one of Gospel music’s all-time greats, is best known as the leader and primary songwriter for The Clark Sisters. She has been dubbed the “Mother of Contemporary Gospel Music.”

After the drop of Beyoncé’s album, Twinkie thanked Beyoncé for including a sample of her song.

Cue in the violins, as you have had some Christians up-in-arms, saying Twinkie Clark should be appalled because they believe the song disrespects the church. Furthermore, many Christians have been saying that she should not only request her song be removed, but that she should not take the money tied to the use of her song.

Listen…Ms. Twinkie Clark…PLEASE cash your checks!

And to the crowd screaming crucify her, crucify her…PLEASE take several seats.

Personally, I’m not too crazy about the song, but none of that matters. Nor does your angst about it..

The sampling of the song is not a disrespect to the church, nor to any Kingdom woman, because we all know who we are.

Beyoncé is singing to HER base.

If you are not part of that base, then why are you mad?

It’s not your base, nor your song, nor YOUR Church!

It’s the King of ALL Kings, and hear me when I say that He is more concerned about how some of y’all are living under his banner and in his pulpit.

If we want to get into what’s really disrespectful, it is all of you trying to insert yourself into Ms. Twinkie Clark’s business and firing your angst her way.

Grab a hold of your own business and remember that she is our elder.

It’s like you trying to check Big Mama, and we all know how that would go. You and I both would be picking our teeth up from off the ground.

What’s further appalling is the double standard.

I can run down a whole list of TV shows, movies, music, clothing, church conversations, and character deficits that really ARE disrespectful in God’s house and pulpit. Yet, I don’t see you yelling foul. In fact, some of you have subscriptions and libraries.

So stop!

Draw a circle around yourself and figure out how YOUR life will be a blessing to the King. Render unto Him what is his, and apply this OUTCRY in your belly to the cracks and the crevices in your own life.

Leave Ms. Twinkie Clark alone!

Ms. Twinkie, I am so sorry you had to go through this. Please, cash your checks!