Mu Mu Nu and Eta Mu Chapters Bless 630 Needy Families with Holiday Dinners at their Annual Thanksgiving and Christmas Service Projects

Once again, the service-minded brothers of the Mu Mu Nu and Eta Mu chapters of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., led by chapter member Bro. Karl Rosborough, recently conducted their annual Thanksgiving and Christmas service projects for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for needy families.

The Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners consisted of the following items: (Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni & Cheese, Box cake mix, Canned Green Beans, corn, gravy mix, cranberry sauce, dressing).

The Thanksgiving service project was a joint effort between the Mu Mu Nu and Eta Mu chapters, and was held at The Household of Faith Community Church in North Houston.

For Thanksgiving, Mu Mu Nu worked with Shadydale Elementary School and their school counselor Talitha Pinkney, as well as with The Word of GOD Christian Fellowship in North Houston to distribute 60 dinners to needy families, while Eta Mu serviced families near the campus of Sam Houston State University.

The Christmas dinner service project was held at Lighthouse Baptist Church, where chapter member Bro. Pastor Derrick Lott serves as pastor. Mu Mu Nu conducted a dual activity/event, by conducting a Christmas dinner giveaway to families, as well as holding their weekly Zoom Prayer Call coordinated by Mu Mu Nu Chaplain Bro. Charles Turner.

For Christmas, Mu Mu Nu worked with Lighthouse Baptist Church, Greenhouse International Church and The Word of God Christian Fellowship Church in North Houston to provide 70 dinners to needy families.

The service-oriented brothers of the Mu Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. also recently helped distribute food to more than 500 families in time for Christmas in the M.U.D. District #148 area of North Houston, where chapter member Bro. Bobby “Rooster” Roberson (LM 9969) serves as President.

All in all, more than 60 Omega men volunteered to provide Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners to over 630 families in the North Houston and surrounding areas.

All three projects were a success and many people were blessed during the Thanksgiving and Christmas season because of the generosity and service of the Mu Mu Nu and Eta Mu chapters of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. based out of North Houston.