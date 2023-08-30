Mu Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Holds Inaugural Adopt-A-Highway Clean Up Event and Collects 55 Bags of Trash

The Mu Mu Nu chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. recently held its inaugural Adopt-A-Highway clean-up event on August 19th in Conroe, TX, and the event was a huge success.

TxDOT Houston District Adopt-A-Highway coordinator Rhenee Lawhorn joined the Mu Mu Nu chapter to provide guidance and support on the clean-up effort.

On the day of the event, Mu Mu Nu chapter members arrived early in the morning to begin prepping the gear, which included safety vests, signs, garbage bags, water, and first aid kits. They went on to clean the two-mile stretch of roadway, spanning the distance on FM 3083 from Exxon Road to Wigginsville Road in Conroe, TX.

With strategic design and planning, the committed volunteers labored for over 2 ½ hours and collected 55 bags of trash, which resulted in an immaculate appearance on both sides of the road. Pedestrians drove by during the event tooting their horns and waving their hands in acknowledgment of the great accomplishment of the brothers of the Mu Mu Nu chapter.

The Mu Mu Nu chapter will provide quarterly cleansing of this designated segment of the highway and uplift the community where the chapter was first rooted on an annual basis.