Mu Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Hosts Successful Blood Drive and Helps Contribute Record-Number of Pints of Blood for the Cause

ABOVE: Mu Mu Nu graduate chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. hosts their annual Dr. Charles Drew Blood Drive at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church

This past Saturday, June 3rd, the Mu Mu Nu graduate chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. successfully hosted their annual Dr. Charles Drew Blood Drive, in partnership with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in north Houston.

The Dr. Charles Drew Blood Drive was held on what happened to be the birthday of the late, great Brother Dr. Charles Drew, known as the “Father of blood plasma” historically. The advocacy group, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, was also on hand to talk about gun safety at home, which went hand-and-hand with the Dr. Charles Drew Blood Drive. This was significant because too many young people in America have been victims of accidental shootings, primarily because parents do not properly secure their weapons in a safe place from their children, and in a lot of those unfortunate shootings, people lose blood. The Dr. Charles Drew Blood Drive was a huge success, in that a total of 37 donors were able to give blood and commit to save lives, and although 8 people showed up and were unable to donate, they will share the importance of donating to their family and friends. The 37 people who were able to donate blood to the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center were able to provide a total of 46 pints of blood to help save lives, which was a record-number of pints donated for the chapter.

The Brothers of Omega from the Mu Mu Nu graduate chapter, and the Health Committee Chair Terence Brown, executed a successful event and are looking forward to next year’s event to help give the gift of life, to save a life, and to continue to be what Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. is all about… Service.