Music Executive and Entrepreneur TJ Boyce Talks Generational Wealth and Black Empowerment

Houston music producer, entrepreneur and recording artist TJ Boyce has been quietly making power moves in the entertainment industry for over a decade. He is coming from behind the curtain to help put Houston on the map, showcasing his broad talent, as well as highlighting others with big budget productions shot right here in H-Town.

Recently released hits like “Black Woman,” “Mr. Officer” and “Can’t Trust Nobody” showcase his diverse musical range and song catalogue.

Boyce grew up in Midland, Texas and started singing at an early age. The son of a gospel preacher, Boyce said his love of music is deeply rooted in the church.

“I think that the church gave me a great foundation. At my church, as a singer, you had to be on it. You had to have skills to stand out and I always wanted to be the best,” said Boyce.

During his childhood, Boyce was raised between Houston and Midland. After graduating high school, he made Houston his permanent home and enrolled at Texas Southern University. One day on campus, Boyce was approached by a modeling agency who also represented the late Cicely Tyson and suggested that Boyce move to Los Angeles. Soon after, Boyce began modeling professionally and expanded his talents into the music industry as a songwriter and music producer.

“I’ve always had a love for music and music production, but I was really able to hone my skills once I moved to Los Angeles,” he said.

Upon returning to Houston, Boyce launched ABDU Entertainment with the goal of ushering in a new sound of music.

“Urban music from Houston, for the most part, has been associated with one particular sound, since the early ‘90s. It’s the same sound and song subject matter that early UGK popularized. Like a lot of kids in the ‘90s, I grew up on that music. I realize that in most major cities and regions across the country, there is a “local” sound. Houston’s sound has never progressed or transitioned. I’d like to be a part of a new way of thinking, moving, and grinding in terms of music in my city. I’d like to help usher in a new sound, as well as a new energy; in terms of making records,” Boyce explained at the time during an interview with “Say What News.”

Boyce was pleasantly surprised to see his children’s artistic talents begin to shine, and placed focus on building a legacy with his kids.

He was proud to get them involved in his projects on social justice.

In 2020, he released the music video “Ghetto America,” which received national acclaim. The piece is a stirring “twist of fate” depiction inspired by the death of George Floyd, and stars Boyce, his children (Asha, TJ III and London) and actor Omar Gooding. “Ghetto America” gives us a look at what “could have happened” if Floyd was white and the officer who killed him – Derek Chauvin – was Black.

His most recent single,“Mr. Officer,” which was inspired by the Breonna Taylor officer involved shooting death was released this summer, featured legendary hip hop artists Scarface and Trae the Truth. The video is another “think piece” showing “how they see us” when it comes to the Black community and the police.

Outside of being featured in Boyce’s music videos, his children have landed major roles in the film industry. His daughter, London, starred in “Antebellum,” playing Janelle Monae’s daughter and his son, TJ III, was on a comedy kids show with Wayne Brady and just finished filming a Disney movie, “Crater.” Asha is studying at Howard University.

Boyce says he is teaching his children how to create and establish their careers independently.

“When it comes to the entertainment industry, I teach them to not wait on Hollywood. They can create their own projects. TJ III, at age 15, has already released a single and is a published author, and London – at only 8 years old – has also released a book, ‘Wonder London: I Hate My Curly Hair,’ which has been turned into a film starring her, Tichina Arnold and Vivica A. Fox. We just finished shooting the movie this summer and it will be released soon,” the father explained. “We are looking forward to sharing it with the world.”

Despite all of his accomplishments, Boyce says he has just scratched the surface and will continue to create music that uplifts and empowers the Black community.

So, what’s next for the music mogul and entrepreneur? Boyce says he’s looking to bring more opportunity to the Bayou City.

“I’m working to build a music and movie studio, in addition to bringing outside money from other industry leaders right to H-Town,” he said.

To stay connected with TJ Boyce, follow him on Instagram @IamTJBoyce.