Myla Hill’s Dominating MMA Debut Performance

by Grace Boateng
Myla Hill debuted as an amateur mixed martial arts fighter in a matchup against Jenna Loza at the Rival Fight League: Halloween Havoc event in Lakeland, Florida. The 19-year-old came away with the victory after a minute and 13 seconds of punches, a full mount and a “rear-naked choke.” Loza tapped out after putting up a bit of a fight.

Video of her fight is circulating twitter courtesy of Orlando Magic basketball player Michael Carter-Williams who captured to footage on his phone.

Another fun fact about Myla is that she is the daughter of two very famous parents. Her father is NBA legend Grant Hill and her mother is singing extraordinaire Tamia.

Myla Hill with her parents

Post-match Grant Hill tweeted, “4 days later, and I’m still in awe of my daughter Myla’s performance in her first amateur MMA fight. She was focused, composed (which her mother and I were not before & during the fight), aggressive & clearly not afraid of the moment inside the octagon. #TeamMyla #ProudDad”

Congratulations Myla!

