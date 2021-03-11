NAACP Houston Branch Formally Installs its 2021-2022 Officers and Executive Committee

The NAACP Houston Branch formally installed its new 2021-2022 Officers and Executive Committee on Saturday, March 6th at the Granville Sawyer Auditorium on the campus of Texas Southern University.

The 2021-2022 NAACP Houston Branch Officers are:

President: Bishop Dr. James W.E. Dixon, II

1 st Vice President: Claude Cummings, Jr.

2 nd Vice President: Dr. Juli McShay

3 rd Vice President: Carol Mims Galloway

Secretary: Belinda Everette

Assistant Secretary: Argentina James-Harris

Treasurer: Anthony West

Assistant Treasurer: Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz

Newly elected Branch President, Bishop Dr. James Dixon, II

The 2021-2022 NAACP Houston Branch Executive Committee members are:

Debbie Allen

Dr. Pamela Boveland

Mabel Caleb

Dr. James Douglas

Johnny G. Gentry, Jr.

Mary Grisba-King, Esq.

Porschia Harris

Roger Harris

Avelina Holmes

Ashley Ingram

Andre Johnson

Linda Johnson

Nicholas Little

Sylvia McCarter

Gwendolyn Saulsberry

Dr. Jacqueline Smith

Yolanda Smith will continue to serve as Executive Director for the NAACP Houston Branch.

Newly elected Branch President Bishop Dr. James Dixon, II, who is a highly respected pastor and community leader in the Greater Houston area and across the nation, addressed the attendees and shared the vision for this newly elected leadership team and the organization.

“Our goal is to make the NAACP Houston Branch more relevant, resourceful and relatable,” said Dr. Dixon. “We will focus on recruiting, developing and deploying new generations of social justice leaders and advocates. Criminal Justice reform must continue, but we must also focus on economic, education and healthcare injustice. A more robust membership is the key to expanding our influence and impact.”

Bishop Dixon and the new-look NAACP Houston Branch have hit the streets running.

On March 4th, Bishop Dixon joined Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis and other elected officials and community leaders to lead a Commemorative March and Call for Justice, to commemorate the first sit-in protest in Houston that was led by over a dozen young TSU students more than 60 years ago on that same day. Their efforts started a movement that would lead to desegregation in the City of Houston within the year.

Also, on March 10th, Bishop Dixon partnered up once again with Commissioner Ellis, Mi Familia Vota and VoteSimple, to announce their push to increase voter registration in Harris County. With the April 1st deadline less than a month away to register for the May elections, Clear Channel Outdoor donated nine billboards in Houston to urge people to register to vote and the NAACP is joining in with this effort to promote the billboard campaign which spreads the message: “Your Vote is Powerful. Register!”

Congratulations to the newly elected and installed members of the NAACP Houston Branch!