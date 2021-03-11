NAACP Houston Branch Formally Installs its 2021-2022 Officers and Executive Committee

The NAACP Houston Branch formally installed its new 2021-2022 Officers and Executive Committee on Saturday, March 6th at the Granville Sawyer Auditorium on the campus of Texas Southern University.
The 2021-2022 NAACP Houston Branch Officers are:
- President: Bishop Dr. James W.E. Dixon, II
- 1st Vice President: Claude Cummings, Jr.
- 2nd Vice President: Dr. Juli McShay
- 3rd Vice President: Carol Mims Galloway
- Secretary: Belinda Everette
- Assistant Secretary: Argentina James-Harris
- Treasurer: Anthony West
- Assistant Treasurer: Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz
The 2021-2022 NAACP Houston Branch Executive Committee members are:
- Debbie Allen
- Dr. Pamela Boveland
- Mabel Caleb
- Dr. James Douglas
- Johnny G. Gentry, Jr.
- Mary Grisba-King, Esq.
- Porschia Harris
- Roger Harris
- Avelina Holmes
- Ashley Ingram
- Andre Johnson
- Linda Johnson
- Nicholas Little
- Sylvia McCarter
- Gwendolyn Saulsberry
- Dr. Jacqueline Smith
Yolanda Smith will continue to serve as Executive Director for the NAACP Houston Branch.
Newly elected Branch President Bishop Dr. James Dixon, II, who is a highly respected pastor and community leader in the Greater Houston area and across the nation, addressed the attendees and shared the vision for this newly elected leadership team and the organization.
“Our goal is to make the NAACP Houston Branch more relevant, resourceful and relatable,” said Dr. Dixon. “We will focus on recruiting, developing and deploying new generations of social justice leaders and advocates. Criminal Justice reform must continue, but we must also focus on economic, education and healthcare injustice. A more robust membership is the key to expanding our influence and impact.”
Bishop Dixon and the new-look NAACP Houston Branch have hit the streets running.
On March 4th, Bishop Dixon joined Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis and other elected officials and community leaders to lead a Commemorative March and Call for Justice, to commemorate the first sit-in protest in Houston that was led by over a dozen young TSU students more than 60 years ago on that same day. Their efforts started a movement that would lead to desegregation in the City of Houston within the year.
Also, on March 10th, Bishop Dixon partnered up once again with Commissioner Ellis, Mi Familia Vota and VoteSimple, to announce their push to increase voter registration in Harris County. With the April 1st deadline less than a month away to register for the May elections, Clear Channel Outdoor donated nine billboards in Houston to urge people to register to vote and the NAACP is joining in with this effort to promote the billboard campaign which spreads the message: “Your Vote is Powerful. Register!”
Congratulations to the newly elected and installed members of the NAACP Houston Branch!