NAISMITH BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCES ELIGIBLE CANDIDATES FOR THE CLASS OF 2023

– 2023 Enshrinement Ceremony to be held on Saturday, August 12 –
The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2023, including several high-profile, first-time nominees including Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, Dwyane Wade, and the 1976 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team.
A first look at the list of eligible nominees was provided by “NBA Today” on ESPN, hosted by Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson, Chiney Ogwumike, Kendrick Perkins and Zach Lowe. A complete list of eligible candidates can be found below.
Finalists from the North American and Women’s committee for the Class of 2023 will be announced on Friday, February 17, at 5:30 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City, Utah, during NBA All-Star Weekend.
The entire Class of 2023, including those selected by the direct-elect committees, will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, April 1, in a nationally televised broadcast at 11:00 a.m. EST.
Enshrinement weekend will begin at the Mohegan Sun on Friday, August 11, with the Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala, followed by the Enshrinement ceremony on Saturday, August 12, at Springfield’s historic Symphony Hall.
VIP Packages for the Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend will go on-sale on Friday, February 17. All single-event tickets to the Ceremony, Tip Off Celebration and Awards Gala, as well as other ancillary events, will go on-sale on Saturday, April 1 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
The complete listing of events and pricing will be released by February 1.
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Ballot
* Indicates First-Time Nominee
NORTH AMERICAN
NOMINATIONS
- Ken Anderson (COA)
- John Beilein (COA)*
- Gene Bess (COA)
- Chauncey Billups (PLA)
- Tom Chambers (PLA)
- John Clougherty (REF)
- Michael Cooper (PLA)
- Joey Crawford (REF)
- Jack Curran (COA)
- Mark Eaton (PLA)
- Cliff Ellis (COA)
- Michael Finley (PLA)
- Pau Gasol (PLA)*
- Leonard Hamilton (COA)
- Lou Henson (COA)
- Ed Hightower (REF)
- David Hixon (COA)
- Mark Jackson (PLA)
- Marques Johnson (PLA)
- Gene Keady (COA)
- Jim Larranaga (COA)*
- Maurice Lucas (PLA)
- Shawn Marion (PLA)
- Rollie Massimino (COA)
- Dick Motta (COA)
- Dirk Nowitzki (PLA)*
- Jake O’Donnell (REF)
- Tony Parker (PLA)*
- Jim Phelan (COA)
- Gregg Popovich (COA)*
- Bo Ryan (COA)
- Stan Spirou (COA)*
- Reggie Theus (PLA)
- Dwyane Wade (PLA)*
- Buck Williams (PLA)
- John Williamson (PLA)*
- Paul Westhead (COA)
WOMEN’S NOMINATIONS
- Leta Andrews (COA)
- Jennifer Azzi (PLA)
- Gary Blair (COA)
- Doug Bruno (COA)*
- Becky Hammon (PLA)
- Becky Martin (COA)
- Debbie Miller-Palmore (PLA)
- Kim Mulkey (PLA)
- Valerie Still (PLA)
- Marian Washington (COA)
INTERNATIONAL
DIRECT-ELECT
- Jackie Chazalon
- Mirza Delibasic
- Dusan Ivkovic
- Semen Khalipski
- Vladimir Kondrashin
- Eduardo Lamas
- Marcos Leite
- Shimon Mirrahi
- Amaury Pasos
- Manuel Sainz
- Togo Soares
- Ranko Zeravica
WOMEN’S VETERANS
DIRECT-ELECT
- 1976 US Olympic Team (TEA)*
- 1982 Cheyney University NCAA Final Four Team (TEA)*
- Alline Banks Sprouse (PLA)
- Edmonton Commercial Grads (TEA)
- John Head (COA)
- Yolanda Laney (PLA)*
- Nashville Business College (TEA)
- Lometa Odom (PLA)
- Harley Redin (COA)
- Hazel Walker (PLA)
- Valerie Walker (PLA)*
- Dean Weese (COA)*
CONTRIBUTOR
DIRECT-ELECT
- Pete Babcock
- Dick Baumgartner
- Henry Bibby
- Marty Blake
- Vic Bubas
- Doug Collins
- Wayne Duke
- Bill Foster
- Bob Gibbons
- Simon Gourdine
- Tim Grgurich
- Junius Kellogg
- Johnny “Red” Kerr
- Tom Konchalski
- Bobby Lewis
- Fred McCall
- Jack McCloskey
- Jon McGlocklin
- Speedy Morris
- Dennis Murphy
- Curly Neal
- Jack Powers
- Will Robinson
- Gene Shue
- Jim Valvano
- Donnie Walsh
VETERANS
DIRECT-ELECT
- 1936 US Olympic Team (TEA)
- 1972 US Olympic Team (TEA)
- Dick Barnett (PLA)
- Tom Blackburn (COA)
- Sid Borgia (REF)
- Charles Brown (PLA)*
- Freddie Brown (PLA)*
- Jack Coleman (PLA)
- Charles Eckman (REF)
- Leroy Edwards (PLA)
- Leo Ferris (CONT)
- Hy Gotkin (PLA)
- Travis Grant (PLA)
VETERANS
DIRECT-ELECT (CONT.)
- Jack Hartman (COA)*
- Cam Henderson (COA)
- Robert Hopkins (PLA)
- Charles Keinath (PLA)
- Greg Kelser (PLA)*
- Kentucky Wesleyan 1966, 1968, 1969 (TEA)
- Bob Love (PLA)
- Loyola of Chicago (TEA)
- Billy Markward (CONT)
- Ed McCluskey (COA)
- Jack McKinney (CONT)
- Bill Melchionni (PLA)*
- Francis Meehan (PLA)
- Lucias Mitchell (COA)
- Donald “Dudey” Moore (COA)
- Joe Mullaney (COA)
- Willie Naulls (PLA)
- North Catholic High School Junior Varsity (Philadelphia, PA) (TEA)
- Don Otten (PLA)*
- Philadelphia SPHAS (TEA)
- Kevin Porter (PLA)*
- Glenn Roberts (PLA)
- Lennie Rosenbluth (PLA)
- Kenny Sailors (PLA)
- Fred Schaus (CONT)
- Sam Schulman (CONT)
- Paul Silas (PLA)
- Dick Van Arsdale (PLA)
- Tom Van Arsdale (PLA)
- Lambert Will (CONT)*
- Max Zaslofsky (PLA)