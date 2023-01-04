NAISMITH BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCES ELIGIBLE CANDIDATES FOR THE CLASS OF 2023

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2023, including several high-profile, first-time nominees including Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, Dwyane Wade, and the 1976 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team.

A first look at the list of eligible nominees was provided by “NBA Today” on ESPN, hosted by Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson, Chiney Ogwumike, Kendrick Perkins and Zach Lowe. A complete list of eligible candidates can be found below.

Finalists from the North American and Women’s committee for the Class of 2023 will be announced on Friday, February 17, at 5:30 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City, Utah, during NBA All-Star Weekend.

The entire Class of 2023, including those selected by the direct-elect committees, will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, April 1, in a nationally televised broadcast at 11:00 a.m. EST.

Enshrinement weekend will begin at the Mohegan Sun on Friday, August 11, with the Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala, followed by the Enshrinement ceremony on Saturday, August 12, at Springfield’s historic Symphony Hall.

VIP Packages for the Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend will go on-sale on Friday, February 17. All single-event tickets to the Ceremony, Tip Off Celebration and Awards Gala, as well as other ancillary events, will go on-sale on Saturday, April 1 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

The complete listing of events and pricing will be released by February 1.

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Ballot

* Indicates First-Time Nominee