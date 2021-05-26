Naomi Campbell Celebrates Her First Birthday as a Mom

Naomi Campbell’s birthday is hitting a little differently this year.

The legendary supermodel, who recently announced the arrival of her baby girl, took a moment to express her gratitude in a Saturday, May 22 Instagram post. To celebrate her 51st birthday, the runway icon shared a throwback photo of herself as a baby.

“BLESSED AND GRATEFUL,” Naomi captioned her post, while also tagging her mother, Valerie Morris-Campbell.

Many of the star’s friends shared sweet messages in the comments section to mark her birthday.

“There she is!!!!! Best birthday gift ever,” Andy Cohen responded, with celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath replying, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY ANGEL !!! I Love you mama.”

Naomi’s fellow ‘90s supermodel friends also sent their birthday wishes.

“Happy birthday mamma! I love you! Feels so good knowing that you are having your best birthday ever,” Linda Evangelista wrote on her IG page. Cindy Crawford added, “Happy birthday to this beauty and new mom. Looks like you already got the best present ever!”

It’s safe to say Naomi already received the best early birthday present. Earlier last week, she announced the arrival of her daughter.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” the fashion icon gushed on May 18. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

Naomi’s mother also raved over the news. “Congratulations to my daughter Naomi on the birth of her daughter,” Valerie shared. “I’m beyond thrilled as I’ve waited a longtime to be grandmother.”

At this time, the supermodel is keeping details of her baby girl to herself. However, in recent years, she’s opened up about wanting to start a family.

“I think about having children all the time,” she told ES Magazine in 2017. “But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.”

She discussed motherhood once more in an interview with WSJ in 2019, telling the publication, “I’ll see what the universe brings me.”

Fast forward to 2021, and the rest is history!