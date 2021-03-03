Naomi Osaka Wins her 4th Grand Slam Title

“You don’t go into a final wanting to be the runner-up. For me, I feel like every opportunity that I play a Slam is an opportunity to win a Slam,” said the 23-year-old Naomi Osaka. “So, I think maybe I put that pressure on myself too much, but honestly, it’s working out in my favor right now.”

Yes. It is working out in her favor right now. Fresh off of being named the 2020 AP Female Athlete of the Year Osaka beat Jennifer Brady (6-4, 6-3) and won this year’s Australian Open. Osaka’s victory at the 2021 Australian Open marked her 4th consecutive Grand Slam title.

This victory came soon after besting her idol Serena Williams in the semi-finals. Osaka has an impressive 12-0 record when it comes to her quarter/semi/finals’ performances. She spoked to Melbourne media explaining where that mental fortitude comes.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 21: Naomi Osaka of Japan poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Trophy after winning the 2021 Australian Open Women’s Final, at Government House on February 21, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

“For me, I have this mentality that people don’t remember the runners up. You might, but the winner’s name is the one that’s engraved,” Osaka said. “I think I fight the hardest in the finals. I think that’s where you sort of set yourself apart.”

Osaka has managed to steadily achieve the goals she sets for herself. She wanted to win a major title for her home country of Japan, and she did. In Australia, her sights were set on showing her gratitude for her supporters.

“For the me right now, of course it’s nice to see your name on a trophy or your name on a wall. But I think bigger than that, I feel like I’m playing with a different purpose for this trip (to Australia),” Osaka explained.

“I think I’m just so happy with my team and we’ve been through this entire quarantine and we’ve been stuck together. Every day is really fun with them. I just want to do really well as a vessel for everyone’s hard work.”

Her sights are now set on a loftier goal of wanting to impact a young girl the way Williams impacted her.

“This is going to sound really odd, but hopefully I play long enough to play a girl that said that I was once her favorite player or something,” said Osaka. “For me, I think that’s the coolest thing that could ever happen to me. … That’s how the sport moves forward.”