National African American Male Wellness Agency Hosts Inaugural Wellness Walk and 5K Run to Address Health Disparities for Black Men

The National African American Male Wellness Agency is proud to announce the upcoming African American Male Wellness Walk (AAMWW) on Saturday, April 15th, at Texas Southern University. This event will feature a 5K Walk & Run and free health screenings, including blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, HIV, STD/STI, and prostate cancer.

Established in 2004, the National African American Male Wellness Agency is committed to empowering men through prevention and education on how to live longer, healthier lives. Black men are dying 12 years earlier than their white counterparts due to preventable diseases. The AAMWW is one way the initiative is working to reverse this trend and improve health outcomes for the community.

Mayor Sylvester Turner is the Honorary Chair of the event, and the AAMWW encourages everyone to bring their families and participate in the walk. The event begins with health screenings at 7am, followed by the 5K Walk & Run at 9am on the campus of Texas Southern University.

“By participating in the African American Male Wellness Walk, you are taking control of your health and increasing your life expectancy,” says Jamail Johnson, Executive Director of the Houston branch of the African American Male Wellness Agency. “Don’t miss this opportunity to know your numbers and take charge of your health. Let’s work together to close the health gap for African American Men.” While the focus is on African American Men, the health screenings are open to everyone.

We also want to acknowledge some of our amazing sponsors. A big thank you to The City of Houston, Texas Southern University, Johnson & Johnson, The Southeast Management District, Houston Toolbank, UT Health Houston, Genetech, and the Houston Police Department. Their support has helped us make a positive impact on our community, and we are incredibly grateful for their partnership.

For more information and to register your passion team for the event, visit www.aamwahouston.com .

Join the National African American Male Wellness Walk and make a difference in your life and the lives of those around you.