National Domestic Violence Awareness Non-Profit, Survivors With Voices Makes A Return to Houston With A 2-Day Conference Themed Collateral Damage “Divorcing Your Dysfunction” Featuring Keynote Speaker LeToya Luckett!

Houston, Texas– Survivors With Voices (SWV) has helped hundreds of women (and men) through their interactive and impactful conferences, workshops, and one-on-one programs. The founder, Dr. Alissa R. Jones is a survivor of domestic violence which inspired her to start SWV over a decade ago. The 2-day conference will feature Keynote Speaker, original Destiny’s Child Member LeToya Luckett, special guests, performances, and a safe space for survivors of all kinds to express the obstacles they have overcome and/or overcoming. The journey of healing as a survivor is essential and crucial to the betterment of one’s future. Mentally healing, spiritually healing, physically healing and emotionally healing are what guests can expect from this conference which will take place October 13th-14th in Houston during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The purple carpet experience will be hosted by blogger Nicole Rocherlyn and will allow each guest to take pictures, get interviews, and channel their inner and outer “survivor”. The conference will be hosted by TV/Radio Personality The Dr. Dawn.

“We all have been Collateral Damage to our Circumstances or to Someone. We will dive into healing and overcoming what you have been Collateral Damage to. Every Impactful Speaker will assist you in your Process ofDivorcing Your Dysfunction Come and Be Impacted by Each and Every Survivor of Survivors with Voices Foundation”, says Survivors With Voices Founder Alissa R. Jones

The conference schedule is below:

Friday, October 13, 2023,

Comedy Hour Meet N Greet 7 pm-9 pm

Doors open at 6:30 pm

Saturday, October 14, 2023,

VYIW Day Conference 10 am -3 pm

VIP Lunch 12 pm-1 pm

Purple Media Carpet 6 pm-7 pm

VYIW Fundraising Evening Gala w/Dinner 7 pm-11 pm

For more information, please visit https://www.vyiwconference. com/

About Survivors With Voices:

The Survivors with Voices Foundation is a Texas based Non-Profit 501-C3 organization benefiting survivors who have suffered mental and physical abuse. The Foundation defines the true mark of a survivor as one who has the ability to inspire hope through the telling of a survivor’s story. Through support groups led by chapter presidents across the country, the Foundation provides an open forum for survivors and their peers to be supported by those who have experienced similar circumstances. Survivors can come and find first step initiatives, mentorship, counseling, and development for social skills and self-esteem. They look to help, motivate, and inspire one another to overcome, forgive, and heal. Survivors with Voices Foundation provides continuous supportive services globally. They strive on the notion that they may be used and abused; but they are not all used up.