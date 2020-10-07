Native Houstonian Curtis V. Flowers Jr. Joins J.P. Morgan as Executive Director

Curtis V. Flowers Jr. recently joined J.P. Morgan as an Executive Director in their Corporate and Investment Banking group where he heads up their Houston Public Finance efforts. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, Flowers spent 21 years at Loop Capital Markets as a Managing Director and opened the firm’s Houston office, where he was involved in over $8 Billion in municipal bond transactions throughout the State of Texas. His clients included various Texas cities, counties, school districts and transportation agencies.

Flowers is a native Houstonian and was born in the historic Riverside Hospital in Third Ward, where the majority of Blacks on the Southside of town were born in the 1960’s. He grew up in South Union, on the corner of Noah and Scott Street, where his dad owned a liquor/drug store and a law office at the back of the store. Flowers matriculated through various Houston Independent School District (HISD) schools, and after finishing at Bellaire High School, he attended Clark College where he obtained his B.A. degree in Economics. During college he pledged Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and worked various jobs throughout college. After completing college, he moved back to Houston and worked at Ford Motor Credit for 2 years before returning back to Atlanta for graduate school. Upon completing his Masters of Business Administration from Atlanta University, he took a job with Bank of America in San Francisco, in their corporate bank training program. After 3 years in banking, he moved back to Houston to work with American General in their Consulting Associate’s program. After a couple of years at American General, he realized he wanted to get back into high finance, so after a couple of stops he ended up joining Loop Capital Markets and opened their Houston office in 1998. After 21 years at Loop Capital Markets, he joined J.P. Morgan to head up their public finance efforts in Houston. Additionally he completed the Executive Government Program at Harvard College.

Flowers currently chairs the City of Houston Downtown Redevelopment Board and sits on the YMCA of Greater Houston Board. He has held numerous other board positions including the Houston Area Urban League, Harris County Houston Sports Authority, and Change Happens.

Curtis is an avid golfer and the proud father of Christian, Bailey, Maya and Chase Flowers.