NBA All-Star Voting Presented by AT&T Tipped off Dec. 19

NBA All-Star Voting will be available across the NBA App and NBA.com from Dec. 19 to Jan. 20

NBA All-Star Voting presented by AT&T, the Official 5G Wireless Network of the NBA, tipped off on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 7 a.m. ET and concludes on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET, giving fans the opportunity to vote for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game starters via the NBA App and NBA.com.

The 73rd NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, airing on TNT in the United States and reaching fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 50 languages.

Fans can vote on the NBA App or NBA.com with NBA ID, the league’s global membership program. Voters in the United States will be automatically entered into the NBA ID All-Star Voting Sweepstakes presented by AT&T for the opportunity to win a trip to Indianapolis for NBA All-Star 2024. Additionally, fans with an NBA ID traveling to Indianapolis for NBA All-Star 2024 can access in-venue seat upgrades, member-only prizing and more. NBA ID, which offers fans benefits and rewards from the league and its partners, is free to join here.

Throughout the voting period, fans with NBA ID may submit one full ballot each day via the NBA App and NBA.com. One full ballot comprises three frontcourt players and two guards from both the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. All current NBA players will be available for selection.

Fans will have six days where their vote will count three times on special “3-for-1 Days,” with the first day taking place on Christmas Day (Monday, Dec. 25) from 12:01 a.m. ET – 11:59 p.m. ET. Additional 3-for-1 Days will be available on Monday, Jan. 1, Friday, Jan. 5, Friday, Jan. 12, Monday, Jan. 15 and Friday, Jan. 19 from 12:01 a.m. ET – 11:59 p.m. ET.

NBA players and media will continue to join fans in selecting the NBA All-Star Game starters. Fans will account for 50 percent of the vote, while all current players and a media panel will account for 25 percent each. Players and media will be able to complete one ballot.

Fan voting updates will be shared on the first three Thursdays in January (Jan. 4, 11 and 18). TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters on Thursday, Jan. 25 during TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax. TNT will also announce the reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, on Thursday, Feb. 1 during TNT NBA Tip-Off.

After all votes are tallied, players will be ranked in each conference by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups – fan votes, player votes and media votes. Each player’s score will be calculated by averaging his weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The two guards and three frontcourt players with the best score in each conference will be named NBA All-Star Game starters. Fan voting will serve as the tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score.

How Fans Can Vote With NBA ID: