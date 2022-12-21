NBA All-Star Voting presented by AT&T tips off Dec. 20

NBA All-Star Voting presented by AT&T, the Official 5G Wireless Network of the NBA, tipped off on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. ET and concludes on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET, giving fans the opportunity to vote for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game starters via the new NBA App and NBA.com.

The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City, airing on TNT in the United States and reaching fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 50 languages.

Fans voting on the NBA App or NBA.com for the first time can sign up for an NBA ID, the league’s new global membership program, and voters in the United States and Canada will be entered for a chance to win a trip to NBA All-Star 2023. Additionally, fans with an NBA ID traveling to Salt Lake City for NBA All-Star 2023 can unlock in-venue seat upgrades, member-only entrances and more. NBA ID, which offers fans benefits and rewards from the league, teams and its partners, is free to join.

Throughout the four-week voting period, fans with NBA ID may submit one full ballot each day via the NBA App and NBA.com. One full ballot comprises three frontcourt players and two guards from both the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. All current NBA players will be available for selection.

Fans will have six days where their vote will count three times on special “3-for-1 Days,” with the first day taking place on Christmas Day (Sunday, Dec. 25) from 12:01 a.m. ET – 11:59 p.m. ET. Additional 3-for-1 Days will be available on Sunday, Jan. 1, Friday, Jan. 6, Friday, Jan. 13, Monday, Jan. 16 and Friday, Jan. 20 from 12:01 a.m. ET – 11:59 p.m. ET.

NBA players and media will continue to join fans in selecting the NBA All-Star Game starters. Fans will account for 50 percent of the vote, while all current players and a media panel will account for 25 percent each. Players and media will be able to complete one ballot.

Fan voting updates will be shared on the first three Thursdays in January (Jan. 5, 12 and 19). TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two team captains, on Thursday, Jan. 26 during TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax. TNT will also announce the reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, on Thursday, Feb. 2 during TNT NBA Tip-Off.

After all votes are tallied, players will be ranked in each conference by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups – fan votes, player votes and media votes. Each player’s score will be calculated by averaging his weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The two guards and three frontcourt players with the best score in each conference will be named NBA All-Star Game starters. Fan voting will serve as the tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score.

How Fans Can Vote:

NBA App: Access the ballot and vote through the NBA App, which is available on Android and iPhone. Fans can fill out one full ballot per day (per day is defined as once every 24 hours) by selecting up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference.

NBA.com voting page at vote.NBA.com: Fill out one full ballot per day on vote.NBA.com from a desktop or mobile browser. Fans can select up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference.