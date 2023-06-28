NBA Legend Dennis Rodman Surprises Fans at Houston Pride in Latest Show of Support for LGBTQ Community

ABOVE: SPRINGFIELD, MA – AUGUST 12: Inductee Dennis Rodman arrives to the Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on August 12, 2011 at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

NBA legend Dennis Rodman made a surprise appearance at the Houston Pride Parade on June 24. Clad in a black T-shirt and a green plaid miniskirt, Rodman greeted fans and granted an interview with Houston media.

“It’s amazing that we’re showing love for our gay community,” Rodman said. “I’m one of the few people around the world [that] love to come out and support. Bless all you guys, around the world.”

His support for the community – and his gender-bending fashion – date back decades. But he wasn’t always the flamboyant, outrageous personality he’s known as today. In high school in Dallas and in college at Southeastern Oklahoma State, Rodman’s style was relatively conventional. It was his playing style that attracted attention; the Detroit Pistons drafted him in 1986.

Rodman was part of the “Bad Boys” team that included Isiah Thomas and John Salley. Known for their rough, rowdy play, the Pistons became a perennial playoff team; they won back-to-back NBA championships in 1989 and 1990.

While playing for the Pistons, Rodman was praised for his strong defense and rebounding skills; he would lead the league in rebounds for seven straight years from 1991-1998. He won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award in 1990 and again in 1991.

Rodman continued to shine in early 1992, collecting an average 18 rebounds a game. But in May 1992, Pistons coach Chuck Daly, whom Rodman considered a surrogate father, resigned. “It was like they got rid of my dad,” Rodman expressed. “I couldn’t forgive them.”

Then, he and his first wife Annie Bakes divorced after just 82 days. Rodman skipped Pistons training camp, citing the divorce. Shortly after, he was suspended without pay for refusing to go on a road trip. The Pistons won just 40 games during the 1992-93 season and missed the playoffs entirely.

In February 1993, police found Rodman asleep in his car with a weapon nearby. He was in the parking lot of the Palace of Auburn Hills – the Pistons’ arena. He’d just contemplated ending it all, as he writes in his 1996 autobiography Bad As I Wanna Be. “I sat in the cab of my pickup truck with a rifle in my hand, deciding whether to kill myself,” he wrote. “As I sat in the truck, looking out over the endless asphalt and the huge empty building, I discovered I was ready to check out of this life if it meant I could keep from becoming the man I was becoming.”

“The life I was leading had turned me into somebody I didn’t even know,” he continued. “I was two people: ONE PERSON ON THE INSIDE, another person on the outside.” He felt torn between his straitlaced outward image and the darker, wilder man he was inside: “Did I want to be like almost everyone else in the NBA and be used and treated as a product for people’s profit and enjoyment? Or did I want to be my own person, be true to myself and let the person inside me be free to do what he wanted to do, no matter what anybody else said or thought?”

Dennis Rodman had an epiphany: He could be successful while being himself; he could succeed in the NBA without conforming to what everyone else wanted him to be. “I just said, ‘I’m going to live my life the way I want to live it and be happy doing it,’” he later said. By the time the police officers knocked on his window, he’d already decided to live life his way.

Rodman decided to stop conforming and be his own man. He demanded a trade, and the Pistons traded him to the San Antonio Spurs in October 1993. Before playing his first game with them, he shaved his head and dyed the remaining hair blonde. He got more tattoos and started getting piercings. On the court, he started yelling at referees and was regularly ejected from games. Off the court, he found a new scene: “In San Antonio I started going to gay clubs. I started going to drag clubs. I started bringing drag queens to games.”

“When you talk to people in the gay community, someone who does drag, something like that, they’re so f–king happy,” Rodman said in 2021. “They hold their head up so high every f–king day, man. They’re not ashamed of s–t. They’re not trying to prove anything; they’re just out there living their lives.”

And live he did — in a wild, rebellious, flamboyant fashion that cemented his “bad boy” image. He garnered fines and suspensions for head-butting and refusing to leave the court after ejection. He was suspended indefinitely for throwing a bag of ice at coach Bob Hill, then took a leave of absence from the team.

Rodman made headlines off the court, too. He had a highly publicized romance with Madonna in 1994. He started wearing women’s clothes. He dyed his hair in even more outlandish colors: red, orange, pink. And on the court, he used his eye-catching looks to make a statement. During a game in May 1995, he appeared with a red ribbon spray-painted onto his bleached blond hair – raising awareness of the HIV/AIDS epidemic that had devastated Black and queer communities for over a decade. “I felt like calling attention to AIDS,” he declared simply in his book.

“At the time, that was borderline revolutionary for an American pro athlete,” said Bad As I Wanna Be co-author Tim Keown. “It was not sanctioned by the league, and definitely not by his team. It was an act of both defiance and acceptance.”

That same month, Rodman appeared in black lingerie and a choker necklace for a feature story in Sports Illustrated, in which he admitted he sometimes fantasized about other men, but never acted on it: “Everybody visualizes being gay—they think, ‘Should I do it or not?’ The reason they can’t is because they think it’s unethical. They think it’s a sin. Hell, you’re not bad if you’re gay, and it doesn’t make you any less of a person.”

His status as a nonconformist made him a ripe target for the media spotlight. But it also created distance between him and his team: he rarely spoke to any teammates besides Jack Haley: “Dennis will not speak,” Haley shared. “And when I say won’t speak, I mean, he really won’t speak to anyone else on the team, even in just any type of basketball question. Maybe just a one-word answer. He won’t return their calls. They try to ask him things, and he’ll just sit there. So, that’s where I came in.”

Rodman got traded to the Chicago Bulls in late 1995. The team tolerated his antics (including more fines for head-butting and offensive comments). But the Bulls had an NBA-record of 72 wins. Rodman continued to flourish, averaging 16 rebounds for the season and grabbing 11 apiece during Game 2 and Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The Bulls beat Seattle in six games to win the title.

On the heels of that success, Rodman released his autobiography in 1996. To promote it, he announced that he’d be getting married – and then showed up to a Barnes & Noble book signing in a horse-drawn carriage, wearing a wedding dress. His book topped the New York Times best-seller list; Rodman signed a $9 million contract for the 1996 season. As his profile grew, his fashion choices got more and more audacious.

Though he continued to court controversy – most notably an 11-game suspension for kicking a photographer below the belt – Rodman continued to excel as a rebounder and defender. And with a team that included stars Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, Rodman became part of an NBA dynasty. The Chicago Bulls won three consecutive championships from 1996 to 1998.

A free agent after the season, he signed with the Lakers in February 1999, but was released after 23 games. In his final season (1999-2000), he appeared in 12 games for Dallas. After that, he bounced around various European basketball leagues and even dabbled in wrestling — when he wasn’t having wild parties that drew police to his home.

Twenty years later, Rodman was the subject of a 30 for 30 documentary: “Dennis Rodman: For Better or For Worse.” In it, an older Rodman reflected on his NBA success and his headline-grabbing style. He also opened up about his relationship with the gay community. In an interview promoting the film, Rodman said he believes 10-20% of players in the NBA and all of pro sports are gay.

“I wouldn’t be surprised, literally, I’ve said it all along, if 10% or 20% of people in the NBA, or any sports, [are] gay,” Rodman said. “I wouldn’t be surprised. It wouldn’t shock me at all. I think today, it wouldn’t shock anyone. I think that’d be more acceptable now than anything.” And he urged closeted players to come out: “I wish all of them would come out. It’s acceptable today. Just come out, man. Have a good time. Enjoy yourself.”

The interview cements Rodman’s status as an advocate for the community that liberated him decades ago. Dennis Rodman is arguably the NBA’s first queer icon — one whose daring fashion choices normalized risk-taking in player fashion, whose sartorial choices we now see reflected by players like Russell Westbrook and Serge Ibaka. A 2020 CNN article argued: “Without Rodman, we wouldn’t have Russell Westbrook, Frank Ocean or Billy Porter.”

“I think we’re all heirs,” said Sam Ratelle, the red-carpet designer and gender-fluid fashion pioneer. “Dennis taught us something hugely important: to not give a single f–k! I see him in OutKast and Macklemore, in Burning Man, in all the ‘90s trends that are seen on the catwalks, and even my own work with Billy Porter.”

And he inspired NBA advocacy, too. When players like Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal later endorsed gay marriage, they were following in Rodman’s footsteps. Saturday’s appearance at Houston Pride further underscored the impact of a player — and advocate — unlike any other.