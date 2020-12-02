New Debbie Allen Documentary on Netflix “Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker”

It was written in the stars that magical content would be headed to Netflix once Shonda Rhimes entered the chat. Shondaland and Netflix certainly delivered with “Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” a documentary that follows the Debbie Allen Dance Academy’s dancers as they prepare for the yearly showcase.

Houston native and dance extraordinaire Debbie Allen has been teaching students at her non-profit, Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA) that she runs with her husband Norm Nixon for over 20 years. The school offers world class instruction to primarily young people of color. The reason behind this is that dance is an expensive undertaking that often excludes people of color for a myriad of reasons. Allen was inspired to start her own dance academy after her daughter suffered racial discrimination at a “prestigious” dance school. DADA provides financial assistance to students that need it and expose them to incredible dancers like Lauren Anderson (former principal ballet dancer for Houston Ballet) and Savion Glover, the tap-dancing phenom.

Debbie Allen (Middle) with DADA Alumni (L) Savoy Bailey,

(R) April Watson, and (Floor) JoAnn Carrasco

(Photos courtesy of www.debbieallendanceacademy.com)

April Watson, Debbie Allen, Savoy Bailey, and JoAnn Carrasco

(Photos courtesy of www.debbieallendanceacademy.com)

Debbie Allen with DADA dancers

(Photos courtesy of www.debbieallendanceacademy.com)

DADA Alumn Kylie Jefferson

Screen capture Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

The “Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” is DADA’s annual fundraiser. The production was written and directed by Allen herself and is an “Afrocentric,” modern, culturally-diverse take on the classic “Nutcracker” ballet.

“There are mountains to leap over for Black kids,” Allen explained. “We are built differently, and in the ballet world, you are wanted to be very skinny and fair, as in white. Misty Copeland and Lauren Anderson broke that mold. Desmond Richardson, amazing, but what role did they give him to play? Othello. Why couldn’t he be the prince in ‘Swan Lake’? Why couldn’t he be Romeo? So we still have a ways to go.”

The documentary is powerful, inspiring, and important.