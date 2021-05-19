Nicki Minaj Re-Releases Monumental 2009 Mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty

The queen of rap is back!

Nicki Minaj recently surprised fans by re-releasing her iconic 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty, along with several new songs, including a collaboration with Drake and Lil Wayne.

The 23-track project — which features three fresh new songs “Fractions,” “Seeing Green” and “Crocodile Teeth (Remix)” — includes all-time fan favorites such as “Itty Bitty Piggy,” “Slumber Party,” “I Get Crazy” and “Kill Da DJ.”

Minutes before the album drop, Minaj and Drake reunited virtually on her Instagram Live in front of more than 850,000 fans as they talked about their new track, her baby (nicknamed Papa Bear) and her return to music.

“I was telling them that you sent me this record called ‘Seeing Green,’ what made you think I would sound good on that?” Minaj, 38, asked her pal.

“It didn’t feel right with you not being on it, that’s really the best way I could put it. It was fun the other way, but it’s epic this way,” Drake, 34, explained. “You know I had some real heart-to-hearts with you lately just about, that it’s your world, nobody does this s— better than you.”

Referencing the birth of Minaj’s baby boy with husband Kenneth Petty in September, the “What’s Next” rapper said he understood her new priorities as a parent, but that she had been missed on the music scene.

“I’m sure I speak for everyone when I say we really miss you,” Drake said. “We miss the bars, we miss the excitement that you bring.”

During her Instagram Live, Minaj also announced that a new album and HBO Max docuseries directed by Michael John Warren were on the way.

To celebrate her return, Minaj wrote a letter to fans on her website giving them an update on her life, addressing the death of her father and referring to her favorite show The Crown.

“I can’t wait to share these new vibez wit yall. It’s so important to always go back to basics for me. This world of smoke & mirrors can blind you. Be careful,” she wrote. “Always important to step back & just really observe.”

“‘I look beyond what people sayin & I see intent. Then I just sit back & decipher what they really meant,’ Still applies,” she added. “But not only in what people say, but in what they do. There has to be more to this. Right?”