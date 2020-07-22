Nicki Minaj Says Album after Pregnancy Will Be ‘Calm But Way Deadlier’

Nicki Minaj announced her first pregnancy on Monday, but that isn’t the only exciting piece of news she’s shared this year. Apparently, Minaj is working on an album while she’s pregnant, which she began to tease months ago.

As time passes, more and more clues are becoming available.

Two of Minaj’s most recent tweets seem to point to the album. One tweet simply read “MEMORIES” while another announced “PF2,” what fans assumed to be a follow up to her 2010 album Pink Friday. Some also assumed MEMORIES may be the album name, or an upcoming single.

So what do we know about the album already? She confirmed it in September, though there’s still no title or release date. The album will be Minaj’s fifth, and she’s given reason to think it may be different from past collections.

Minaj did reveal the alter-ego appearing in this album could be considered “Queen Sleeze” in a February Twitter conversation. She expanded on what that means for the music.

“She’s more calm but way deadlier,” Minaj shared. “My husband always says he’s more afraid when I talk quiet than when I yell. [Laughing my a** off]. He said that’s how he knows when I’m dead [the f***] serious.”

Way back in September, Minaj said fans wouldn’t have to wait very long for another album. She’d released her last album, Queen, in 2018. Before that, The Pinkprint was released in 2014, a four-year break between.

“It’s probably the most excited I’ve been about an album release in a really long time. I’m happy that we’re not making my fans wait for another album, like I’ve done in the past,” Minaj told Elle. “This one incorporates all the things people love about Nicki, but it also just has a way bigger sound, so it goes perfectly with the collection.”

And there are already two singles that could appear on the upcoming album. “Yikes” came out in February, and “Megatron” was released in 2019. Both show Minaj’s rap skills while adding an air of lightness and whimsicality. “Yikes” is certainly steadier, even darker, though, compared to the bubbly nature of some of Minaj’s hits like “Super Bass” and even “Megatron.”

The rapper was married in 2019, and her child will be her first. Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, has five children already. Fans were thrilled by the announcement on Minaj’s social media platforms and celebrated the couple and their exciting news. She didn’t reveal when her due date is.