Nicki Minaj Welcomes First Child

From “Super Bass” to super mom!

Nicki Minaj has given birth to her first child.

The rapstress and husband Kenneth Petty, welcomed their baby on Wednesday, Sept. 30, in Los Angeles.

Minaj, 37, announced her pregnancy news on Instagram in July, alongside a set of glam snapshots featuring the Minaj baring her baby bump.

In two of the photos, the then-mom-to-be rocked a curly, bright-yellow hairdo, an intricately decorated bikini and sparkly platform stilettos. Another showed her in a ruffled bottom, white knee-high stockings and a blue done-up hairstyle, complete with a bright-green bow.

“#Preggers 💛,” Minaj captioned the first image of her cradling her belly, writing to accompany the third (which showed Minaj lounging on a pink couch), “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛”

The happy news came nine months after she and Petty tied the knot and 10 months after Minaj announced her intention to retire to instead focus on her family.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me … Love you for LIFE,” she wrote on Twitter.