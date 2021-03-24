Nischelle Turner Named ‘Entertainment Tonight’ Co-Host, First Black Woman to Anchor

Veteran broadcast journalist Nischelle Turner has made history at CBS by becoming the first Black woman to host “Entertainment Tonight.”

Turner hosted her first episode last Thursday alongside Kevin Frazier, who is also Black. She is the first woman of color to be a host on the show, and this marks the first time “ET” will be anchored by two Black people — or two people of color — in a full-time capacity.

The four-time Daytime Emmy-winning journalist previously served as a correspondent and weekend co-host on “ET,” which she joined in 2014. Turner is also a longtime contributor for CNN.

Turner celebrated her new gig by paying homage to other inspiring Black women and women of color who have worked in the journalism and entertainment industries.

“My gratitude is deep and my commitment to representing is strong,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

She also referenced her historic promotion in a statement, saying she has reflected on the “legacy of Black women in this business who have paved the way for me.”

Turner also posted a photo on Instagram showing her and Frazier, whom she called her friend and brother, eating chicken and waffles.

“THIS picture REALLY embodies who we are,” she wrote, noting that she had initially intended on posting a “glamorous shot” of them together. “The reality is, the conversations we have over lunch just chillin is exactly what our audience will get. Authentically us. I know you’re always ready to work and I am so ready to match your fly.”

Turner, who was raised on a farm in Columbia, Missouri, began her journalism career at an ABC affiliate in Evansville, Indiana. She went on to work at WVUE-TV Fox8 in New Orleans, then at KTTV in Los Angeles as a reporter for “Good Day LA” and anchor for “Good Day LA Weekend.” She later returned to New Orleans to cover Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath, and joined CNN in 2011.

Turner has also been named host of the new CBS series “Secret Celebrity Renovation,” which is set to premiere this summer.

“ET” executive producer Erin Johnson said in a statement that Turner can “do it all.”

“She can go from a heartfelt conversation with Oscar winner Viola Davis about the impact of Cicely Tyson to singing karaoke on a balcony with Jimmy Fallon,” Johnson said. “She is warm, thoughtful, and full of energy.”