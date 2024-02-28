No Justice for Jovian

ABOVE: Jovian Motley

Family still seeking answers concerning TDCJ employee who mysteriously and prematurely died while doing his job

The heartache and pain of losing a loved one is an indescribable feeling.

The grief, the sorrow, and the constant barrage of memories, oftentimes, seems to never go away.

It is often said that “no parent should have to bury their own child” with the common thought process being that we bury our grandparents first, then our parents, and eventually the children.

Sadly, however, that is not always the case.

This is a reality that was recently experienced by Edward and Tammica Motley, after learning about the shocking and premature death of their 27-year-old son—Jovian Motley.

Receiving the tragic news that their son, Jovian, had died was devastating—but not as devastating as learning that the death of this upwardly mobile young Black man, with a promising future, was potentially avoidable, according to his parents.

Jovian was born in Houston, TX, on October 14, 1996. He graduated from C.E. King High School, where he played football for all four years. According to his parents, he was an extremely funny young man who loved to dance and spend time with his family.

When it comes to the African American community, there has always been an underlying level of mistrust when it comes to dealing with members of law enforcement.

However, Jovian wanted to change that perception, as he began working for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) over a year prior to his death. Jovian was a Correctional Officer at the Wainwright Unit and wanted to make a difference from the inside of the prison.

Just as his career in law enforcement began to blossom, Jovian mysteriously and suddenly lost his life while on the job. On November 13, 2023, Jovian was ordered into a cell with a five-man extraction team, for the purpose of removing an inmate from his cell.

According to Tammica, Jovian’s mother, the light was out in the cell that he and the 5-man extraction team were deployed to. Tammica tells the Forward Times that she believes the lieutenant in charge that day was fully aware that the light was out in the cell. She also believes that because her son was the fourth man on the five-man extraction team, there is no way Jovian should have ever been touched, let alone be pronounced dead.

“On a five-man extraction team, the first man has the shield, and their job is to go in and pin the inmate,” Tammica tells the Forward Times. “The second person goes in and grabs an arm. The third person goes in and grabs the other arm and restrains the inmate with cuffs. The fourth man (which in this case was Jovian) grabs a leg, while the fifth man grabs the other leg and restrains the inmate with cuffs. Then together, they all are supposed to lift the inmate and carry him out. So, the five-man extraction team went into the cell and the inmate gave them a fight, however, Jovian was the only one that did not make it out alive. That is why we need answers.”

The autopsy revealed that Jovian’s cause of death was due to asphyxiation, and the medical examiner believes he died due to the weight and pressure of everyone being piled on top of him.

Tammica tells the Forward Times that as of this article being published, her family has yet to receive any concrete answers about what actually happened to their son over one hundred (100) days ago. She states that they will not rest until her family gets answers and that they are expecting more accountability and transparency as they are seeking to get clarity on how Jovian got placed in this detrimental situation in the first place.

“We have been told how much of a hero our son was and how he died trying to save his fellow brothers in gray. The sad part is, they did not protect him,” Tammica laments. “They have not even been forthcoming by telling us what went wrong. We want people to be held accountable. Our son’s death came and shed a bright light on the many failed policies and procedures within TDCJ. The Executive Director, Bryan Collier, holds a great deal of responsibility, because under his watch there have been countless innocent lives lost. Because he is a part of this ‘Good Ol Boy’ system, no one who oversees TDCJ is doing anything to hold him accountable. Not only did my son die senselessly because of a lack of policy, but there have also been other deaths that have happened due to the lack of leadership.”

Tammica points to a 2022 incident where an inmate named Gonzalo Lopez escaped from his prison transport, went missing for three weeks, and killed five innocent people. She states that Byran Collier was never held accountable for that. She also shared other eye-opening stories.

According to Tammica, the Clemens Unit had two inmate escapes in one month’s time, on last year. She also states that TDCJ has had to go on a statewide lockdown because they cannot get a handle on the vast number of illegal drugs and other contraband that have been making their way into the prisons. Tammica states that because of the influx of illegal drugs into TDCJ prisons, there have been countless inmate deaths due to drug overdoses.

Tammica states there is so much more for the community to be concerned about.

“Assaults are up and TDCJ is about 8,000 officers short,” Tammica says. “Let’s not talk about all the inmate deaths that have occurred from heart attacks and other things, because there is not enough staff to effectively do rotations. If an inmate has a medical emergency the response time is too long to render effective medical aid.”

Tammica tells the Forward Times that on top of getting answers about her son’s death, her family wants to see change and to make sure Jovian’s death will not be in vain and swept under the rug.

“We believe that change starts from the top,” says Tammica. “There is no way you can pay someone over $300k a year and they fail this horribly at their job, and still get to keep it. Every profession has a level of accountability. TDCJ has been operating this way for far too long. Officers are quitting daily because they do not feel safe. I just received news last night about another incident at the Hughes Unit, where several officers were hurt and one officer stated, ‘I felt I was going to be the next officer killed’ because the inmates overpowered the officers. It was total mayhem. I have sat at meetings with the TDCJ board. I have been to the board meetings in Austin, pleading for them to be held accountable and to warn them that the house is on FIRE. I do not hold any faith in them, so now I am prepared to run to the media with all these stories.”

Tammica says that she misses Jovian deeply and is tired of waiting.

“Jovian was a bright light and was full of energy,” Tammica proudly states about her son. “He had a smile that would light a room. To know him was to love him. He had a unique way of capturing your attention. The majority of the staff at TDCJ that’s being put at risk are Black and brown officers, so tell me you don’t care about your staff without telling me. How many more innocent people have to die before they truly do something about it?”

The Forward Times did reach out to representatives from TDCJ via phone and email and have received the following statement from Amanda Hernandez, Director of Communications, Texas Department of Criminal Justice:

“The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) acknowledges the profound grief surrounding the tragic passing of Officer Motley. We join the Motley family, fellow officers, and the entire community in mourning this loss. While the incident remains under investigation by the Office of Inspector General (OIG), we cannot comment on the specific narrative of the events at this time. OIG is diligently conducting criminal and administrative investigations. In the wake of this tragedy, TDCJ has immediately taken steps to enhance the safety and well-being of both staff and inmates. We have initiated a comprehensive review of our policies, procedures, and trainings associated with extraction teams and de-escalation methods. One significant change implemented is the mandatory presence of a duty Warden during an extraction. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Motley family and all those impacted by this tragedy. We are unwavering in our commitment to Officer Motley’s memory and his heroic service to the state of Texas.”

The Forward Times will continue to monitor the investigation and provide updates, if and when they are received.