Notable Influential Speakers Are Coming To Houston For Women & Wine Empowerment

Houston, Texas– Grab your friends and prepare for the ultimate weekend of networking, inspiring, manifesting, shopping, wine tasting, and more! The 2nd annual Women & Wine Empowerment Weekend is finally coming to Houston after a successful debut in Atlanta in 2022! The 2-day event is jam-packed with notable speakers including Belle Collective Star Lateshia Pearson, Married to Medicine Star Dr. Heavenly, Multi-millionaire Beauty Businesswomen Supa Cent, Love Expert Crystal Jordan, Mega Pastor Dr. Irishea Hillard, Serial Business Owner Mz Skittlez and more. The weekend is taking place August 12th-13th at Norris Conference Center in City Centre.

Guests can expect a weekend filled with high energy, and valuable speakers, and should anticipate leaving the 2-day empowerment weekend feeling better about their goals and visions. During the debut of Women & Wine Empowerment Weekend in 2022, speakers such as The Legendary Ronnie DeVoe of New Edition, Yandy Smith- Harris, Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Heavenly, and others set the tone for this to be a unique weekend that provides insight on business, friendship, relationships, and advancing in life. “It is my goal to provide Houston with an unforgettable weekend that will provide inspiration to each person that enters the building. I am elated to provide an up close and personal experience for guests to interact with those that they are inspired by,” says the visionary of Women & Wine Empowerment Weekend, CEO Tiffany Michele.

For ticket and vendor information, please visit: https://www. womenandwineweekend.com/

About Women & Wine Empowerment Weekend:

Women & Wine Empowerment Weekend event, which is a 2-day explosive experience for any woman looking to transform her mind, her tax bracket, her business, her relationship, or mental or physical health! The event, which will be held in Houston, TX August 12-13, 2023, is not your typical women’s empowerment event. This is a co-ed women’s event, which means we have male speakers & attendees who want to share the responsibility of fixing our queen’s crown!

Women & Wine Empowerment Weekend was developed to empower, educate, & uplift the most fearless creatures on earth, women. Our keynote speakers Supa Cent, Dr. Heavenly, Trae The Truth, Dr. Irishea Hilliard, & Lateisha Pearson name a few, are ordinary yet extraordinary individuals who will motivate & inspire attendees through sharing stories about choices, determination, hardships, failure, resilience, and success. Empower means something different for everyone, no matter what it means to you, we aren’t afraid to go there. It’s important to us that you leave with a plan, so be prepared to receive the tools, information, & resources to catapult that area of your life you’ve been praying about.