OFF LIMITS: Women, Kids, and Elders

What happened to the code of the streets regarding our most vulnerable?

The moves some of these cats making ain’t solid or street…That Could Be One of Our Parents or Grandparents…

That was part of the caption from an Instagram video shared by Houston rap legend and philanthropist Trae Tha Truth, as he talked about a disturbing video that went viral of a frightened older African American woman who was robbed outside her house at gunpoint in broad daylight in southwest Houston.

The victim, Tonya Robertson Rogers, had just made it to her home from home from work at approximately 7:30 am on Saturday, March 26th, when a young Black man hopped out of what is believed to be a black four-door Hyundai Elantra and pulled a gun on her as she was walking toward her front door in the 4300 block of Boynton.

In the video, you see Rogers afraid for her life, as the armed assailant demands money from her. If you listen close, it is as if you can hear the robber mention that someone informed him that she had money on her. According to reports, Rogers had just cashed her income tax check and was planning to use that money to take care of her wheelchair-bound son.

Rogers immediately throws her purse at the assailant, to which he approaches her and searches her pockets to see if she had money in her pockets. After searching her pockets, the robber picks up her purse and runs back to the getaway vehicle, and they sped away from the scene of the crime.

Rogers was left visibly and audibly shaken in the video.

Ironically, her brother had just installed security cameras at her home the day before she was robbed, which allowed the assault to be caught on camera.

Law enforcement officials are hoping that video will lead to the arrest of this brazen young thug and anyone else involved in the robbery.

A crime committed against the most vulnerable in our community is unacceptable, but it is even more disturbing and problematic when the crime is committed by another African American.

Relative to this crime, the suspect is described as a Black male who stands 5’8 to 6’0, wearing a maroon hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes, who got away in a black four-door sedan, which is possibly a Hyundai Elantra.

After hearing about the news and seeing the video, Trae Tha Truth posted the actual video on his Instagram page and then proceeded to post a video of himself condemning the actions of the youngster in the robbery video, calling on them to understand that this isn’t how things used to be in the streets.

In the video, Trae Tha Truth said: “Not gonna lie dawg. Ain’t nothing about that street. It’s not. That ain’t what’s up. How we came up, we don’t touch women, we don’t touch kids. We stick to the code. Principles and morals.”

Trae Tha Truth went on to say, “You don’t prey on the weak, that’s not how we move.”

Trae Tha Truth then promised to go visit Rogers and stated that he wanted to let her know she wasn’t alone. He went on to say on the Instagram video that there are some “real ones that’s gone stand for her and other elders and other kids.”

Trae Tha Truth is so correct. The actions we have been seeing of late, especially crimes and attacks involving our Black women, kids, and our elders, is a far contrast from the days of old.

I mean, whatever happened to the days of old?

You didn’t mess with mothers, grandmothers, kids, and senior citizens. These groups have always been off limits, but now it seems like all those previously protected groups in the streets are being targeted with no regard or care.

Our Black women are under attack and shouldn’t have to think like a criminal or be on constant guard from people that look like them.

The same goes for our Black youth. Our Black kids are being killed.

The same goes for our Black senior citizens. Our Black elders don’t get any respect and can’t even walk to the store in their own neighborhood without being harassed or feeling unsafe.

There is seemingly a war against good and evil going on, and we must not let evil prevail, even if it seems like things are spiraling out of control.

We must take back our communities and ask ourselves what we want life to be like for our Black women, senior citizens, kids, and grandkids for the years to come.

Meanwhile, Trae Tha Truth did visit with Ms. Rogers and is helping her with a GoFundMe fundraising effort to assist her in this time of need. She even went to buy a gun the day after she was robbed to protect herself from any potential future attacks.

If anyone knows anything or has any information leading to the arrest of this cowardly robber who violated this vulnerable Black mother and caregiver, Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a cash payment of up to $5,000. Those who wish to be tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for the cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), by submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org, or by communicating through the Crime Stoppers of Houston mobile app.

Let’s continue to keep Ms. Rogers in our thoughts and prayers, along with all other victims of senseless violence and unsuspecting attacks.