Office of Business Opportunity Launches Webinar Series to Help Small Businesses Navigate COVID-19

The Office of Business Opportunity (OBO) recently launched Access Granted, a webinar series that aims to help small businesses overcome operational and financial issues brought on by COVID-19. The free webinars will take place twice a month on Thursdays from 2-3 p.m., with upcoming sessions on June 4, June 18, July 9 and July 30.



The first Access Granted webinar took place on May 21, with guests Francisco Gonzalez, LiftFund; JP Yorro, NextSeed; Abby Gonzalez, U.S. Small Business Administration; Lalitha Raman, SCORE Houston; Brandi McDonald, Limestone Commercial; Ed Ryland, ARVO Realty Advisors; and Frank Chambers, Calculating Wages Company.



“We encourage everyone to join us virtually and to spread the word about Access Granted,” said Marsha Murray, OBO director. “Our guest panelists are eager to answer questions and are looking forward to sharing valuable information that can help greatly in this time of economic uncertainty.”



Guest panelists for each session include industry experts who discuss a variety of topics including disaster relief, virtual networking, free legal advice programs, contract bidding assistance, business development events, business repurposing, small business testimonials and resources, mentorship, business advising and counseling, and procurement advising. Each webinar ends with a Q&A session that is open to all attendees.



The next webinar on June 4, will feature:



Shirley Brooks, program director of the Women’s Business Enterprise Alliance (WBEA), who will speak about available small business resources;

Tim Scarborough, program director of the Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC), who will offer insight about procurement and resources; and

Steve Levine, executive publisher of Small Business Today magazine, who will share his thoughts about operating and networking in the virtual space

For more information about Access Granted, contact Porscha Jackson, OBO’s business development manager, at porscha.jackson@houstontx.gov or at 832-393-0935. To see a list of small business resources, visit the Office of Business Opportunity online and click on the COVID-19 Resource Hub.