“OK” Statements

Speaking Mental Health

Forward Times Mental Health Advisors

For many Americans, 2020 seemed to be one long, never-ending nightmare. Yes, some good things happened during the year, but it was almost constantly overshadowed by the big headlines surrounding an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, to the rising death toll of people who died due to complications from COVID-19. Many people looked forward to embracing 2021 to leave 2020 behind them. While some people embraced the thought of a new year and a blank slate, others echoed these sentiments, “2021, come in, have a seat, and don’t touch anything. Please act like you have some sense.”

Well, to be perfectly honest, it appears as though we had a small break in the beginning of the year, but now it seems as though we are reliving 2020 all over again. With heightened anxiety due to the Delta variant of COVID-19, it feels as though we are heading in the wrong direction. There is information and misinformation being circulated about the efficacy of the vaccine, and many people simply do not know what to do. In addition, many people are still traumatized because of the massive number of deaths of family members and friends because of COVID-19. There is also lack of adequate employment for Americans to earn a decent living and provide for their families.

After living through the first half of the year, the question remains to everyone, “Are you ok?” In the African American community, it is generally assumed that we are “ok”, and we can adjust and adapt to anything that happens to us. It is a preconceived notion that we are strong and things that affect other races and ethnicities do not impact us. That is far from the truth, and we must change the narrative by understanding that it is normal not to be “ok” after something traumatic happens. It is acceptable to admit you are not “ok” and perfectly fine to take time to process and understand what you are feeling.

Even though we seem to have a different level of resilience, it should be noted that many people are still living and experiencing life through the “survival brain.” According to David Bjorkgren, these are signs that a person is functioning in survival brain:

Lack of focus: Things are foggy, and it is harder to finish an activity. Changes in memory: You have a harder time remembering things that happened throughout the day. Fatigue in mind and body. Reacting more emotionally than usual. Neglecting basic needs like brushing your teeth, exercising, changing your sheets. Being impulsive – spending excessively, eating more, engaging in activities you do not normally do.

Millions of Americans may fall into this category because of everything that is going on around us. And guess what? It is “ok” to say you are not OK. Here are some statements you can use to a therapist, a confidante, or a friend to communicate that you are not “ok.” These statements will empower you and help you relinquish the control and not suffer in silence. After the year we have endured, it is “ok” to say:

I am not ok. I need a break. This is too much. I have had enough. I am tired. I am angry. I need help.

