Omicron Tau Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Hosts MLK Day of Service in North Houston

The Omicron Tau Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. recently hosted one of the largest volunteer efforts in the Chapter’s history in Spring, Texas, on MLK Day of Service supporting Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM).

The Martin Luther King, Jr. National Day of Service is a defining moment each year when Americans across the country step up to make communities more equitable and take action to create the Beloved Community of Dr. King’s dream. While Dr. King believed the Beloved Community was possible, he acknowledged and fought for systemic change.

MLK Day, observed each year on the third Monday in January, is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. The MLK Day of Service has grown and its impact increased as more Americans have embraced the idea that citizenship involves taking an active role in improving communities.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate 115 years of service and commemorating the life and legacy of one of the most influential and impactful leaders in our nation’s history,” said Yoshida Kirkwood, President of Omicron Tau Omega Chapter. “Northwest Assistance Ministries is an organization that we know our Founders would’ve supported. NAM also exemplifies the “Beloved Community” that Dr. King referenced in several historic messages.”

Omicron Tau Omega Chapter members and the community volunteered in multiple areas at NAM. Volunteers sorted canned goods, packed groceries, sorted clothes in the resale shop, and crafted over 600 Valentine’s Day cards for seniors.

Northwest Assistance Ministries is a nonprofit, community-based, multi-program social service agency covering over 660 square miles of northwest Harris County, Texas, an area with over 1,500,000 residents. NAM strives to meet basic human needs through Neighbors Helping Neighbors, and aids in areas including food, shelter, health, education, safety, and financial education.

“Our chapter has supported NAM for over 15 years. The organization’s mission is directly in line with the initiatives of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.”, said Nikki Bailey, Vice President, and Program Chairman for Omicron Tau Omega Chapter.

The Omicron Tau Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is located in the South-Central Region, which includes the states of Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Texas. Omicron Tau Omega was chartered in 1985, by 28 dynamic women who sought to fill a need in five geographic areas—Spring, Klein, Cypress, Aldine, and Humble. In 2023, the chapter is over 260 members strong. For more information or to get involved, please visit www.omicrontauomega.com.