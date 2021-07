ABOVE: Prince, Anthony and Wanda Frazier

The proud parents Anthony and Wanda Frazier celebrated in grand fashion at High Volume Music Live.

Prince will be attending UMass-Lowell in Boston where he will major in Composition for New Media. School starts September 1st.

We wish Prince the best and much success in his endeavors.

Julian Cotom, Prince Frazier, Anthony Frazier, Bella Sera and Leo Sandoval

(L to R) Karen Carter Richards, Jesse Frazier, Sr., Natalie Amos and Jesse Frazier, II

Shirley Henry and Prince Frazier

FAMILY (Bottom Row) Wanda Frazier, Prince Frazier, Anthony Frazier and Brittney Rosier; (Second Row) Janell Bhola, Monique Evans, Joyce Landry, Tiffany Sims, Natasha and Nikki Gibbs and Stan Rosier. (Back row) Karen Carter Richards, Natalie Amos, Jesse Frazier, II, Anthony “TL” Landry, Howard Sims, Jesse Frazier, Sr., Rochelle Frazier, Diane Andrews and Jacob Frazier, Jr.