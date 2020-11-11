OWN Acquires ‘(In)Visible Portraits’ Doc from First-time Director Oge Egbuonu

OWN just announced they have acquired the evocative documentary (In)Visible Portraits from thought leader, storyteller, and filmmaker, Oge Egbuonu. The film marks her directorial debut and is set to air on the network next year.

The project that took nearly 3 years to complete is a powerful celebration of Black women sharing their stories of struggle, resilience, and beyond.

“Creating this documentary was a personal feat,” Egbuonu said in a statement. “As a Black woman, I have been told all my life the things that I cannot do and why it has been impossible for people who look like me to live full, unapologetic and authentic lives. Joining forces with OWN, who is so passionate about amplifying the message of this film, is a deeply gratifying opportunity. This film unapologetically affirms Black women and offers a poetic invitation that says, ‘I see you, I hear you and you matter.’ This documentary speaks to the times and my unshakable belief that healing begins when voices are heard, so I could not be more grateful for the enthusiastic support from OWN and their passion to share this with their audience.”

(In)Visible Portraits is described by Egbuonu as “a love letter to Black women and a reeducation for everyone else.” The powerful documentary shatters the too-often invisible otherizing of Black women in America and reclaims the true narrative as told in their own words. The film illuminates the history of how we got here, dismantles the false framework of the present-day reality and celebrates the extraordinary heritage of exceptional Black women whom have come before as well as igniting hope for the next generations.

“Oge’s artistry and visionary storytelling in this beautiful film will deeply resonate with our viewers,” OWN president, Tina Perry, said in a statement. “I am so proud to showcase its important message which so perfectly aligns with OWN’s commitment for Black women to see themselves and their lives reflected and celebrated in our programming.”