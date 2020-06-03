Owner of High-end Day Spa Sheds Light on Importance of Self-Care, Despite Corona Virus

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, mothers have become school teachers, chefs, principals, health care professionals and the list of hats go on. LeBrina Johnson, owner of Pure Vichy, a high-end day spa in Houston, TX said, “I think a lot of stress and worry has definitely put a negative strain on all of us mentally and physically.” While juggling many roles, some mothers have unconsciously neglected their own self-care and overall health by turning to stress-relieving alternatives such as alcohol, as a coping method to the chaos. “Self-care will help reset your mind, body, and soul,” Johnson said. Johnson is known as a wellness and pampering expert in the Houston area, who many women seek for her prestige facial and massage services. Johnson, along with her Pure Vichy team, puts self-care at the forefront, allowing clients to unwind, relax and escape their daily realities, 7 days a week.

Guests who book an experience at Pure Vichy can help combat stress, social anxiety, pain relief and more with facials and body massages. “We have an array of services for stress relief and relaxation such as our CBD massage and facial,” Johnson said. “Hot stone massages are everyone’s favorite, the heat will penetrate the surface melting tension and stress away,” Johnson added. For those concerned about their stress-induced acne, fine lines or uneven skin tones, Pure Vichy caters to all skin types and necessities. “Our ormedic restoring facial will rejuvenate tired skin with our organic products, waking your skin up and allowing you to relax at the same time,” Johnson said. Whether you’re looking to reserve a couple’s massage, or try a virtual consultation, Pure Vichy Spa has services to meet your needs, help enhance your self-care and increase your health.

Johnson encourages mothers, in particular, to seek alternative methods to cater to their mental, spiritual and emotional needs, now, more than ever. “A lot of times we neglect ourselves from a wellness and self-care standpoint, not being conscious of how self-care will enhance our daily routines and lives,” Johnson added. Replacing a tall glass of wine with an hour of self-pampering can make a difference in well-being. While many have lost hope amid the government-mandated lifestyle of social distancing, Johnson remains optimistic about her simple, self-care routines that even the busiest mothers can incorporate, right at home. “Our normal routine has changed, so we must put ourselves first at some point to reach common ground during the pandemic,” Johnson said. “My ultimate favorite thing to do is a full-face and body brown sugar scrub,” Johnson added. “Simply mix honey into a bowl of brown sugar and scrub away all the dead skin cells.” Johnson is confident that, “this simple trick will leave your body feeling silky smooth!”

For some mothers, the hardest part about self-care stems from finding the time to solely dedicate to themselves. “I would say to always make “me time” a priority. Add it to the schedule, as if it were a mandatory meeting, for just 1 hour a day,” Johnson said. “You owe it to yourself.” She advocates that anyone can create a spa-like ambiance by following some of her go-to remedies for peace, tranquility and refreshment. “Bath soaks will help release tension and alleviate stress in your muscles, allowing your body to just let go,” Johnson said. “I love to massage my temples for about 10-15 minutes a day, while taking deep breaths,” she added. Unlike natural remedies, indulging in depressant beverages high in alcohol content may seem ideal, however, the effects are temporary and can be harmful.

Forbes magazine recently published an article shedding light on the increase in alcohol consumption during self-isolation and the decrease of healthcare. According to Forbes, the Listen First social analytics agency has released data displaying “engagement and growth around nearly 300 alcoholic beverage brands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram were 326.51% higher this past March than the one prior.” Research also suggests that Americans working from home are actively consuming alcohol during work hours and in front of their children. ListenFirst Chief Marketing Officer, Tracy Davis explains, “Given the amount of normal activities that have been taken away from consumers during quarantine, people are especially thankful that they’re still able to drink, which is a big contributor to why social engagement around alcohol brands went up,” in a statement.

Johnson is still promoting her brand and her booming business, while encouraging mothers to seek more natural and safe self-care habits and practices. According to research gathered from the Touch Research Institute at The University of Miami, something as simple as a “massage can have profound and lasting benefits for the body. It can be helpful in the treatment of ailments, including substance addiction (Alcohol Rehab, 2019).” Today, while many states are still adhering to government-regulated shut-downs, access to licensed estheticians and massage therapists may be scarce or completely prohibited. Whether you reside in the Houston area or you’re planning a vacation this Summer, Johnson welcomes both in-person and virtual services for Pure Vichy guests. “Our bodies are our temples,” Johnson said. “We need them to breathe life and light into the world, therefore, we need to be our best selves, while doing so.”