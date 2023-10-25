Entertainment

Pat McGrath Partners with Google for AR Beauty Pop-Up

by Chelsea Lenora White
by Chelsea Lenora White 0 comment

Pat McGrath Labs x Shop with Google The ARt of Beauty Pop-up

Pat McGrath Labs has teamed up with Google for its latest pop-up in New York City, showcasing augmented reality (AR) technology.

Opening on NYC’s 7th Avenue, The ARt of Beauty pop-up is said to give visitors “unprecedented access” to the British make-up artist’s eponymous brand via Google’s AR beauty tools.

Shoppers will be able to virtually try on Pat McGrath Labs’ lip products and Mothership eyeshadow palettes, and book sessions with the brand’s make-up artists.

They will be able to shop the brand’s collection of products and there will also be product giveaways.

The launch comes as Pat McGrath Labs is the latest brand to join Google’s AR beauty tool, which allows consumers to virtually try on make-up from beauty brands including L’Oréal, MAC and Charlotte Tilbury using Google search.

“I am thrilled to partner with Google to launch this immersive experience, a step inside the world of Pat McGrath Labs, and have my products available through Google’s AR try-on,” said Pat McGrath, founder of Pat McGrath Labs.

“When it comes to make-up, I always say, ‘use without caution,’ and now you can shop without caution, too.

“This pop-up will give people unprecedented access behind the scenes of Pat McGrath Labs  – I can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

Google launched its AR beauty tool in 2020, aiming to make the process of beauty shopping easier for consumers, as the technology has become a staple for brands in both on and offline spaces.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Brandy Announces First Christmas Album Featuring a Collab...

“DocFest Gala” Raises Funds for HSPVA Jazz Students...

Award-winning actress and native Houstonian Phylicia Rashad on...

Issa Rae Named Creative Director for 2024 American...

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Film is Coming to...

National Domestic Violence Awareness Non-Profit, Survivors With Voices...

Houston’s 11th Annual Musicfest to Return to New...

After Nearly Three Decades, Arrest Made in Unsolved...

Original King of Comedy Ced The Entertainer Stops...

Beyoncé Appears at Houston Celebration for Upcoming Knowles-Rowland...