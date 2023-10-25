Pat McGrath Partners with Google for AR Beauty Pop-Up

Pat McGrath Labs has teamed up with Google for its latest pop-up in New York City, showcasing augmented reality (AR) technology.

Opening on NYC’s 7th Avenue, The ARt of Beauty pop-up is said to give visitors “unprecedented access” to the British make-up artist’s eponymous brand via Google’s AR beauty tools.

Shoppers will be able to virtually try on Pat McGrath Labs’ lip products and Mothership eyeshadow palettes, and book sessions with the brand’s make-up artists.

They will be able to shop the brand’s collection of products and there will also be product giveaways.

The launch comes as Pat McGrath Labs is the latest brand to join Google’s AR beauty tool, which allows consumers to virtually try on make-up from beauty brands including L’Oréal, MAC and Charlotte Tilbury using Google search.

“I am thrilled to partner with Google to launch this immersive experience, a step inside the world of Pat McGrath Labs, and have my products available through Google’s AR try-on,” said Pat McGrath, founder of Pat McGrath Labs.

“When it comes to make-up, I always say, ‘use without caution,’ and now you can shop without caution, too.

“This pop-up will give people unprecedented access behind the scenes of Pat McGrath Labs – I can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

Google launched its AR beauty tool in 2020, aiming to make the process of beauty shopping easier for consumers, as the technology has become a staple for brands in both on and offline spaces.