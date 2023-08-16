“Patio Chic” Creator Tara L. Paige Prepares To Empower Black Women Outdoor Enthusiasts with 3-Day Event in Houston

ABOVE: Tara L. Paige (Photo by: Brandon Allen Photography)

Patio Chic founder, visionary and adventurer, Tara L. Paige, invites the world to witness the extraordinary as she unveils exclusive insights on TPCCON 2023: Celebrating Black Women – Conquering The Outdoors and Transforming Lives.

With anticipation building, this prestigious three-day event is set to make a triumphant return to Houston, Texas, from October 27th to 29th.

As the excitement reaches new heights, attendees can look forward to an immersive experience that celebrates the exceptional achievements of Black Women in conquering the outdoors and making a profound impact on their communities.

In an exclusive and captivating one-on-one interview, we had the incredible opportunity to catch up with the mastermind behind the popular brand “Patio Chic,” Tara L. Paige.

The creator, whose visionary approach to outdoor living has taken the industry by storm, shared fascinating insights into the inspiration behind the brand’s success. Unraveling the story behind Patio Chic’s conception, the interview delved deep into the creative process, challenges faced, and the unwavering dedication that propelled the brand to its current pinnacle of success.

Through the conversation, we gained a unique perspective into the mind of the innovator responsible for revolutionizing outdoor aesthetics and providing a seamless blend of style and functionality in modern-day living spaces. This candid encounter with the creator of Patio Chic left us inspired and eager to witness the brand’s future endeavors.

Now to the interview…..

Q: What is TPCCON, and what is the significance of TPCCON 2023?

TLP: TPCCON, which stands for The Patio Chic Conference, is a remarkable event that celebrates the achievements of Black Women in conquering the outdoors and positively impacting their communities.

TPCCON 2023 is the upcoming three-day edition of this conference, scheduled to take place from October 27th to 29th at the esteemed Hyatt West Katy in Houston, Texas. The event is meticulously designed to inspire, empower, and foster unity among participants from diverse backgrounds, showcasing the exceptional accomplishments of Black Women adventurers and leaders.

Q: You are a trailblazer, adventurer, and visionary of TPCCON. What was the inspiration behind it?

TLP: The inspiration behind TPCCON is to create a platform to amplify the voices and stories of Black Women who fearlessly explore the great outdoors while making a positive impact on their communities. The event was also inspired by the desire to promote diversity, inclusivity, and equality in outdoor pursuits and empower a new generation of outdoor enthusiasts who see no boundaries in their aspirations.

Q: What can participants expect from TPCCON 2023?

TLP: TPCCON 2023 promises to be an enriching and transformative experience. Participants can look forward to a diverse program, including keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and engaging hands-on outdoor activities. These activities will provide attendees with unique insights from experienced professionals, fostering an environment for networking and building meaningful connections within the outdoor community.

Q: How does TPCCON 2023 support women entrepreneurs and leaders in the outdoor industry?

TLP: As part of its commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs and leaders, TPCCON 2023 offers complimentary booths to participants, allowing them to showcase their endeavors and products. This platform creates valuable opportunities for women to gain visibility, connect with like-minded individuals, and promote their initiatives within the outdoor industry.

Q: How can individuals secure their spot at TPCCON 2023?

TLP: Early bird registrations for TPCCON 2023 are currently open. Individuals who wish to be a part of this transformative event can visit the official website at www.tpccon.com for more information and to secure their spot.

TPCCON 2023 will feature an enriching program, including keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and hands-on outdoor activities.

The event encourages open dialogues, providing attendees with insights from experienced professionals and opportunities for networking to build meaningful connections.

TPCCON 2023 embraces its role as a beacon of empowerment for a new generation of outdoor enthusiasts. As part of the commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs and leaders in the outdoor industry, the event offers booths for participants to showcase their endeavors and products.

One of the highlights of TPCCON 2023 will be the special guest celebrity appearances, adding excitement and inspiration to the event. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with renowned personalities who have made significant contributions to the outdoor community.

Early bird registrations for TPCCON 2023 are now open. For more information and to secure your spot at this transformative event, please visit www.tpccon.com .

www.tpccon.com