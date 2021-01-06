PepsiCo Selects Nationally-Recognized Local Restaurateur Marcus Davis to Serve On Black Restaurant Advisory Council

Commits $400 Million to Support Black Owned Restaurants

The campaign titled “Dig In” celebrates the diverse range of food and history of Black-owned restaurants and provides tangible and meaningful assistance to help these restaurant owners not just make it through the pandemic but build a robust future.

As a part of this initiative, this past weekend, Pepsi rolled out a spot highlighting four Black-owned restaurants including Houston’s favorite breakfast restaurant the breakfast klub. The spot debuted on the NFL Network during Saturday’s playoff games.

“With the national exposure that Pepsi is providing to businesses like mine, I hope to see a boost in active interest and support of the many Black-owned restaurants shaping the culture and food scene in neighborhoods across America,” said Marcus Davis, restaurateur and founder of The Breakfast Klub and member of the PepsiCo Black Restaurant Advisory Council.

Marcus Davis

Since opening in September of 2001, the breakfast klub has become a top tourist attraction, as well as one of the local favorite breakfast spots in the Greater Houston area, lining up droves of cheerful patrons on a daily basis. They have received rave reviews, including recognition as the best breakfast in the country by “Good Morning America,” USA Today, Esquire Magazine, and Forbes Magazine. Locally, the breakfast klub is touted by the Houston Press as the 2011 Readers Choice for best breakfast, winner of the 2011 My Table Culinary Award for favorite breakfast, and Best of Citysearch 2011 winner in the breakfast category.

The Reggae Hut, a longstanding staple in Houston’s historic Third Ward community, specializes in authentic mouthwatering Caribbean specialties and also fills a niche in Houston’s growing ethnic community. The restaurant served as a considerable inspiration to Davis during the breakfast klub’s formative years, helping to hone his skills as an entrepreneur, business owner and award-winning restaurateur.

Marcus has also opened Kulture, a restaurant with a take on Caribbean-Southern cuisine. Dubbed “an urban komfort kitchen,” the restaurant explores food, spirits, art and music through cultural contributions of the African diaspora, including Caribbean and Southern items, in a casually-elevated, yet comfortable dining atmosphere. It is located in downtown Houston.

If that wasn’t enough, the successes of the restaurants that Marcus has embarked on have led to the development of branded consumer products for the home that include the breakfast klub coffees, a Waffle & Pancake Mix, a Soulful and Savory Seasoning Mix, and others in development.

Marcus earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Texas Southern University (TSU).

In June, PepsiCo committed $400 million to racial equality causes within the company, and in the communities, it serves, with $50 million dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses.

Their mission is to support these restaurants by generating $100 Million dollars in sales over the next 5 years. In turn, this will help level the playing field for Black restaurateurs by providing access to capital and bridging the divide that is so important in this tech-driven society.

To watch the commercial featuring Marcus Davis, please visit the link at: https://youtu.be/8I-3q6ju7vE.