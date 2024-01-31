Pfizer’s Submission of Cancer Drug Accepted for Priority Review by FDA

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) seeking to convert the accelerated approval of TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) to full approval for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after first-line therapy. The application has been granted Priority Review with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of May 9, 2024.

Pfizer is a sponsor of the National Newspaper Publisher’s Association’s 2024 Mid-Winter Training Conference, a collaboration that’s part of one of the world’s premier biopharmaceutical company’s commitments to sustainable practices and environmental responsibility.

The NNPA, representing 250 African American newspapers and media companies in the United States, hosted its annual mid-winter training conference in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Wednesday, January 24, at the B Ocean Beach Resort. The theme of the 2024 conference is “Empower the Black Press, the Black Vote, and Black America.” Pfizer’s continued partnership with the Black Press reflects a commitment to impactful corporate partnerships.

“The Phase 3 innovaTV 301 trial demonstrated a favorable benefit/risk profile, including improvement in overall survival, and adds to the overall data supporting TIVDAK as a treatment option for people with recurrent and metastatic cervical cancer who have limited treatment options,” Dr. Roger Dansey, chief Development Officer, Oncology at Pfizer, said in a news release. “The FDA acceptance of our sBLA for review is important progress toward continuing to offer an option that can extend the lives of more adults with cervical cancer.”

The sBLA is supported by efficacy and safety data from the global, randomized, Phase 3 innovaTV 301 trial (NCT04697628), in which TIVDAK demonstrated superior overall survival (OS), progression-free survival (PFS) and confirmed objective response rate (ORR), as assessed by the investigator, in patients with previously treated recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer compared to chemotherapy.

According to a news release, the safety profile of TIVDAK in innovaTV 301 was consistent with its known safety profile as presented in the U.S. prescribing information. In October 2023, results from the innovaTV 301 study were presented during a Presidential Symposium at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress.

The U.S. Prescribing Information for TIVDAK includes a BOXED WARNING for Ocular Toxicity as well as the following Warnings and Precautions: peripheral neuropathy, hemorrhage, pneumonitis, severe cutaneous adverse reactions, and embryo-fetal toxicity. Please see below for additional Important Safety Information.

“Therapeutic options for metastatic cervical cancer that not only demonstrate a survival advantage but also include a novel approach to treating this condition are needed,” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Genmab. “This milestone underscores our commitment to continuing to deliver TIVDAK as a treatment option to women in the U.S. diagnosed with cervical cancer whose disease has progressed after first-line treatment.”

TIVDAK was granted accelerated approval in the U.S. by the FDA in September 2021. The accelerated approval is based on tumor response and durability of response from the innovaTV 204 pivotal Phase 2 single-arm clinical trial evaluating TIVDAK as monotherapy in patients with previously treated recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer. The data from innovaTV 301 will support global regulatory submissions.