“Pinch-Dash-Done, A Gateway to Flavorful Recipes” Gives Traditional Dishes a Fresh Twist in New Cookbook

ABOVE: Bea Moore and Vernita Harris

Pinch-Dash-Done, LLC a Houston-based publishing company, recently announced the launch of its first book, Pinch-Dash-Done, A Gateway to Flavorful Recipes by coauthors, Vernita Harris and Bea Moore.

Currently available for pre-order and digital download on Amazon.com, the new cookbook gives traditional dishes a contemporary twist with Southern, Tex-Mex, Italian and Caribbean influences the entire family can enjoy. Filled with more than 160 recipes even the pickiest eater will love, Pinch-Dash-Done, A Gateway to Flavorful Recipes will delight experienced cooks as well as those new to the kitchen.

In addition to introducing satisfying recipes to readers, Harris and Moore are also using the project as a philanthropic effort to bring awareness to food insecurity. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each book will benefit the Houston Food Bank and Prairie View A&M University, the authors’ alma mater. The pair was inspired to give back after the coronavirus pandemic highlighted the fact that countless people do not have access to enough food to meet their needs.

“This international fusion of flavor will serve as a guide to anyone willing to try cooking. More importantly, it also encourages the mindfulness essential in the ongoing fight against food insecurity and food deserts,” said Harris.

Pinch-Dash-Done. A Gateway to Flavorful Recipes will also introduce readers to herb gardening basics, which is a throwback to Moore’s childhood growing up on a Texas farm and learning about gardening from her grandparents. That authors hope to bring families back together at the kitchen table to fellowship as well as provide flavorful options to anyone who wants to prepare a meal regardless of their level of cooking skill.

