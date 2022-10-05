PPG Global, LLC Collaborates with Texas West Africa Chamber of Commerce, and Local Businesses to Sponsor First-Ever African Nation Energy Summit VIP Reception

The Principle Partnering Group, LLC (PPG Global, LLC) recently sponsored the first VIP Reception for the African Nation Energy Summit in Houston, TX, at The Grand Tuscany Hotel.

The VIP Reception had over 160 guests in attendance with several media and newspapers that were present.

This was the largest delegation of African dignitaries ever attending a conference in Houston.

PPG Global, LLC worked closely with Texas West Africa Chamber of Commerce (TWACC) President Posso Ganame to coordinate the event and collaborated with Syed Hassan of The Grand Tuscany Hotel; C.C. Lee of STOA Architects, and DAKAO restaurant owner Tony Ly.

This consortia group represents the diversity of the Houston community and its rich heritage.

This is especially important for receiving the delegates of fifteen African Countries who were in attendance.

Among them, were the President of Niger, H.E. MOHAMED BAZOUM, and the First Lady of Niger H.E. BAZOUM HADIZA MABROUK, and many of the Ministers and their cabinet officials from South Sudan, Benin, Burkina Faso, Togo, Cote D’Ivoire, the Congo, and Gambia.

“The impetus of this highly visible event was to establish the connection and collaboration between Houston businesses, directly with members of the delegation, who had priority projects, that they want developed and executed within the next two years,” said Posso Ganame, TWACC President.

PPG Global, LLC assembled some of the top global infrastructure and architectural companies, municipalities, college systems, non-profit organizations, and small businesses, for the development of the slate of project and teams for this engagement and to seek future opportunities.

PPG Global, LLC is one of the few 100% African American/Hispanic/Minority-owned small businesses, in the global consulting industry. PPG Global, LLC has also received international recognition over the past eight years, as a TRACE certified firm.

“Our goal is to leave the country in a much better state than what we found it” stated Darryl King, CEO of PPG Global, LLC.

King had the honorable pleasure of introducing and presenting President H.E. MOHAMED BAZOUM, and hosted the table for the President, his cabinet members, ministers, and officials, along with event sponsors.

The tenacity of PPG Global, has been laser focused on managing the collaborative relationships and an impressive consortia group.

One such consortia relationship, established over five years ago was with the Texas West Africa Chamber of Commerce (TWACC) at its inception.

“Mr. Posso Ganame has made a concerted effort to collaborate effectively on a global level. He has done a tremendous amount of networking and specifically with PPG Global, LLC and the small business community”, shared Sahira Abdool, CAO/Principal of PPG Global, LLC.

PPG Global, LLC was established, in 2003 under founders, Darryl King and Karen Becerra and later expanded the company for global business in 2014 and added a new partner, Sahira Abdool. This was the beginning of a dynamic trio for growing the PPG Family of Companies.

Since that time, PPG Global, LLC, under the executive leadership of King and Abdool, has developed significant collaborations and consortia relationships.

PPG Global, LLC received recognition, as the G7 2016 Rising Star recipient for Global businesses and has developed an impressive slate of projects representing a portfolio value in excess of $3B.

King is a Senior Fellow in the American Leadership Forum Class XIV. Pinnacle Award of Excellence by the Greater Houston Black Chamber, the Small Business Advocate Award, and Supplier Diversity Champion Award. He received the Houston Area Urban League Whitney Young, Emerging 10 Award from the Houston Minority Supplier Development Council, the World Youth Foundation named the Community Hero Paving the Way Award in his honor, he received the Community Hero Award from the Texas Association of Black School Educators, The Outstanding Service Award from the Houston Area Alliance of Black School Educators, The Houston Area Urban League Outstanding Leadership Award, The Supplier Diversity Champion Award from the Small Business Administration and many, many others. In 2015, he was inducted into and received The Hall of Fame Award by the Greater Houston Black Chamber. King received the 2016 Global 7 International Rising Star Award from the Houston International Trade Development Council, along with Abdool.

Abdool is a 22-year Executive Leader with private and public sector experience. She is the former Director of Municipal Courts Administration with the City of Houston, past Deputy Director of Library Administration with Houston Public Library and recently served on special assignment with the City of Houston Health Department in their COVID19 Operations as the Project Director for over 700 team members. She holds a master’s in public administration, Human Resources, certifications for Lean Six Sigma Black and Green Belts and is a certified Scrum Master. Sahira was instrumental in leading the Hurricane Harvey Projects for PPG Global; on the restoration of the Wortham Theatre and the small business collaboration with AECOM on the post- Harvey assessments with City of Houston Public Works. The Southwest Airlines expansion at Hobby Airport, and on large-scale projects globally in Africa, Belize, and Grand Bahamas. Sahira was recognized by international authors; Kouzes & Posner of the Leadership Challenge Publication series and was a 2016-2017 Leadership Award Recipient with Tri-County Black Chamber of Commerce recognized Sahira globally. Currently, she and King head up the Outreach & Community Engagement program with HKS Architects, Inc. on the new LBJ Hospital project.

Overall, there was a slate of projects identified and agreements made during this conference to visit the key African Countries in attendance.

The VIP Reception was created to bring out the small businesses of color, in the Houston area, together with the delegates, so that if they desired to do business in Africa, this was the elite forum for networking with the dignitaries and the decision makers.

PPG Global, LLC was fortunate to receive special invitations to come to Niger, Burkina Faso, Cote D’Ivoire, and South Soudan.

“We are looking forward to this wonderful journey, to return to Africa, and to experience the significant opportunities ahead of us,” said Abdool.

Joining PPG Global, LLC were local small businesses and especially women owned businesses and non-profit organizations, who accompanied the First Lady of Niger. They include Karen Franklin; President and CEO of World Youth Foundation Houston, Twiler Portis, CEO of Morefreedom Today, LLC, Dwan Lilly, CEO of RDl Tax Services, Monica Adeeko, President of Direct Line to Compliance, Johanne’ Sorrells- Founder of LALI, Brittaney Powell- Co-Founder of LALI and PPG Global, Outreach Consultant, Arneshia Sadler, CEO of Emeniss Call Center, Karen Becerra, Co-Founder of The Principle Partnering Group, LLC and special Hostess; Sahira Abdool, CAO and Principal of PPG Global, LLC who gave a special welcome to the attendees and introduced all of the VIP Reception Sponsors.

