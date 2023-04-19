Prairie View A&M University Lady Panthers Outdoor Track & Field Shine Bright at the Carl Knight Invitational

The Prairie View A&M University Lady Panthers competed at the Carl Knight Invitational. This two-day competition was hosted by Stephen F. Austin University at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, Texas.

The PVAMU Lady Panthers finished the event with an impressive six 1st place wins. Junior, Asjah Harris, was at the helm of these victories contributing her speed to the 100m and 200m sprints, along with the 4x100m and 4x400m relays.

Harris set a new personal best in the 100m event, winning with a time of 11.68. Sydnee Stewart came in 3rd place, setting her season best time of 11.86, while Darkish Lykes came in 5th place with a time of 11.88. Those three Panthers were joined by senior Antwanique Kinsler to win the 4x100m relay with a time of 45.75.

Kinsler dusted the 400m competition, winning first place and now leads the conference with a time of 54.28. Kinsler also came in 3rd place in the 200m, delivering a personal best time of 24.13. Harris won the 200m with a personal best time of 23.78.

Senior Jyzmin Gray finished the 100m hurdle event in 2nd place, setting a season best time of 14.00. Freshman Sanai Kintchen finished in 5th place with a time of 14.77 and Freshman Kara Steward finished in 6th place with a time of 14.71, both setting personal bests.

The 4x400m relay featured Harris, Kinsler, Jalen Elrod, and Jada Sabir who had a conference leading time of 3:43.91 to take 1st place.

In the triple jump event, Savoria Anderson took first place with a jump of 11.82m. Morgan Davila came in 3rd place in the triple jump event with a mark of 11.41m.

Last but not least, Freshman Kaylan Woodrow threw her way into the top eight of the SWAC performance list with a throw of 38.35m.

PVAMU will be back in competition at the Rice Twilight meet that will be hosted by Rice University on April 22, 2023.