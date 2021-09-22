Prairie View A&M Women’s Tennis Announces 2021-22 Schedule; Heads to Kingsville to Open Season

The Prairie View A&M women’s tennis team is ready to begin their 2021-22 campaign as they are returning six players and have added two new faces to this year’s team. They are set to face a slate of more than 25 matches this season.

PVAMU women will return a wealth of experience as they welcome back red-shirt sophomore Ruju Chauhan, juniors Victoria Fuenmayor Castillo, Anette Lira, Salma Sanchez Villalobos, and seniors Mahogani Green and Claudia Andre Islas Medina. The newcomers are freshman Jada Hill and sophomore Gabrielle Leslie.

Head men’s & women’s tennis coach Duane Williams kicks off the fall portion of the season for the women’s team at Texas A&M Kingsville Sept. 17-18 for double header play in Kingsville, Texas.

For the month of October the Lady Panthers will make a stop at Texas Christian for the Texas Regionals Oct. 14 – 18 to end the fall semester matches.

The first tennis match of the spring season begins Jan. 19 as the women host Stephen F. Austin. They will travel over to Huntsville, Texas for a weekend road trip for a doubles match at Sam Houston State Jan 21. The Lady Panthers also have a road trip to Texas A&M on Jan. 27, followed by a stop in Arlington Jan 28 versus UT Arlington to end the month of January.

To open up February they will host Texas State at the PVAMU Tennis Courts on Feb. 2. The Lady Panthers will head over to Beaumont for a tri-match against Oral Roberts on Feb. 5 and face Lamar on Feb. 6. They will take a week off prior to heading to UTRGV for a doubleheader on Feb 12. The very next day PVAMU will travel down 290 to face the University of Houston for doubles action.

The Lady Panthers will have a brief respite before the first SWAC Roundup at Jackson State, where they face Jackson State (Feb. 18), Bethune Cookman (Feb 19), Alcorn State and Miss. Valley (Feb. 20).

After another seven day lay-off, PV will return to action in Lafayette, La. for a matchup against the Ragin Cajuns of La. of Lafayette on Feb. 27. The Lady Panthers will host opponents Grambling State as well as Texas A&M – Kingsville who’s returning a double play-date at the PVAMU Tennis Courts on March 5.

Afterward, Prairie View A&M heads to Alabama State for the second SWAC Roundup of the season. The Lady Panthers have matches versus host team Alabama State (March 12), Alabama A&M (March 13), new SWAC opponent Florida A&M (March 14). The women conclude league play with a March 19 date versus Southern.

Following a two-week break, the team will reconvene for a road trip to San Antonio on April 3 for a double-header match up with the University of Texas San Antonio. They will conclude the regular season with a bout at Texas Christian on April 9.

The SWAC Tennis Championships will be held April 15-17 at City Park in New Orleans.

