FeaturedState & Local

Praise 92.1 Praise In The Park

by Forward Times Newswire
by Forward Times Newswire 0 comment

Photos by: Leon Prevost

This past Saturday, April 9th, Praise 92.1 celebrated and presented a great day of inspiration and fun along with Houston Area Chevy Dealers, as they presented Praise in the Park. The Lineup included live performances from Pastor Mike Jr., James Fortune, Kathy Taylor, Major, Brian Courtney Wilson, Gene Moore, Zacardi Cortez, and many more! It was hosted by Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, Griff, Willie Moore Jr & Darlene McCoy! This was a FREE concert that the whole family could enjoy!

Major
J Mac and Pastor Mike Jr.
J Mac
G-Mayes
Crowd enjoying Praise
Rhonda McLemore
Brian Courtney Wilson
Erica Campbell
Gene Moore
Zacardi Cortez
The Walls Group
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Texas Entrepreneur Served 20,000 Homeless Since 2020 and...

Confirmed: Supreme Court Justice of the United State...

OFF LIMITS: Women, Kids, and Elders

Texas Southern and Southwest Airlines Announce Career Pathway...

Woman Who Was Mastermind in Her Employee’s Death...

Rapist Sentenced to 56 Years in Prison for...

Racist Attacks Will Not Derail the Confirmation of...

Study: White People Cared Less About COVID After...

2020 Census Undercount Second Highest Since 1950 —...

Will the City of Houston elect its third...