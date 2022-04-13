Praise 92.1 Praise In The Park

Photos by: Leon Prevost

This past Saturday, April 9th, Praise 92.1 celebrated and presented a great day of inspiration and fun along with Houston Area Chevy Dealers, as they presented Praise in the Park. The Lineup included live performances from Pastor Mike Jr., James Fortune, Kathy Taylor, Major, Brian Courtney Wilson, Gene Moore, Zacardi Cortez, and many more! It was hosted by Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, Griff, Willie Moore Jr & Darlene McCoy! This was a FREE concert that the whole family could enjoy!

Major

J Mac and Pastor Mike Jr.

J Mac

G-Mayes

Crowd enjoying Praise

Rhonda McLemore

Brian Courtney Wilson

Erica Campbell

Gene Moore

Zacardi Cortez