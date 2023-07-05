Prepare Now Before Disaster Strikes

Having a plan is critical to help keep you and your loved ones safe during a natural disaster

Emergencies, such as natural disasters, are potentially dangerous. Be sure you’re prepared to keep yourself and your family safe.

Unfortunately, statistics show that not everyone is as prepared as they could be.

According to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) research, despite 80 percent of respondents to the 2019 National Household survey saying they had gathered enough supplies to last three or more days, only 48 percent said they had an emergency action plan.

Planning ahead is critical. Hurricane season is upon us, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that those living in coastal areas prepare now.

Include these essential items in your family’s emergency plan: