Project Row Houses Announces Rehabilitation and Renovation of Historic Eldorado Ballroom

The $9.675 million rehabilitation project will breathe new life into the famed community social club

In keeping with its role as a pioneer in creative placekeeping, Project Row Houses recently announced that they have started rehabilitation and renovation of the historic Eldorado Ballroom, located in Houston’s historic Third Ward.

Project Row Houses, whose mission is to empower people and enrich communities through engagement, art, and direct action, leads the project with an investment of $9.675 million that will bring the building back to the cultural, social, and economic hub of the community that it once was. The rehabilitation will include restoring the original 10,000-square foot building and its historic fixtures and finishes.

One of the nation’s most acclaimed venues for Black musicians, the venue known as ‘The Rado’ was founded by Houstonians Anna Johnson Dupree and Clarence A. Dupree in 1939, when segregation laws prevented Black Americans from socializing in the same venues as white people. In the 1940s and 1950s, the Eldorado Ballroom was one of the nation’s most acclaimed live venues for Black musicians and audiences and hosted performances from stars like Ella Fitzgerald, Ray Charles, B.B. King, and local legend Lightnin’ Hopkins. In the early 1970s, the Eldorado Ballroom was closed to the public after a period of economic stagnation and was gifted to Project Row Houses in 1999 by Hubert Finkelstein. It received a Texas Historical Marker in 2011.

“Project Row Houses is grateful for all who have joined us to make this project possible. The Eldorado Ballroom, from the moment its doors opened, has always been the soul of the Third Ward,” said Eureka Gilkey, Executive Director of Project Row Houses. “As creative placekeepers with a deep commitment to our neighborhood, Project Row Houses is as proud to be preserving the history of this storied venue as we are to be preparing it to serve as a center for Black art, culture, and community long into the future. We can’t wait to celebrate with our friends, partners, and neighbors when the lights go down, the band hits the stage, and the ‘Rado’ is reborn.”

Although two fires destroyed much of the interior of the building, whenever possible, original wood paneling, stucco, and other original finishes and fixtures will be rehabilitated and preserved. To allow for adding modern features, Project Row Houses is adding a 5,000-square-foot annex. The annex will have space for community gatherings and meetings, a green room, a space for brides and grooms to prepare for weddings, an elevator, and upgraded bathroom facilities. The original façade had “ribbon windows,” large windows that ran the length of the Ballroom facing Emancipation Park. The ribbon windows will return to the upstairs exterior, returning to the modernist style of the original building.

In addition to the rehabilitation of the second-floor ballroom and the construction of the annex spaces, the first floor of the building, which originally housed retail offerings ranging from appliances and furniture to a barber and a tailor, will be renovated to feature a café and community market, a nonprofit art gallery, and flexible meeting and community space.

The rehabilitation and renovation work is being led by global real estate development and management firm Hines.

“Eldorado Ballroom holds a distinct place in the history of the Third Ward and Houston,” said Hasty Johnson, Vice Chairman of Hines. “We at Hines have been honored to be able to bring our expertise to the renovation of this landmark and to assist in bringing the building back to the needed community gathering center in originally was.”

The architectural design is being led by Stern and Bucek Architects, with construction being performed by Forney Construction.

“This has been an extremely special project to work on because the building was more than a musical venue, it was a gathering space that brought the community together and it’s rare when a building like that survives,” said David Bucek, Principal at Stern & Bucek Architects. “The building exudes optimism. It was quality space, and it is going to be returning to that, and will allow for generations of residents to be in the space together creating new memories.”

In keeping with Project Row Houses’ mission to support Black artists, creatives, and craftspeople, the building team surpassed the goal set by the Board of Directors for minority contractor participation.

The $9.675 million campaign, co-chaired by Anita Smith, Hasty Johnson, and Chris Williams, has received support from the Project Row Houses Board of Directors, Kinder Foundation, Houston Endowment, Brown Foundation, and a diverse range of long-time and newly-engaged Project Row Houses supporters.

Rich Kinder, Chairman of the Kinder Foundation said, “Our investment in the Third Ward and Project Row Houses remains long-term in focus and our support of Eldorado Ballroom recognizes its unique place in Third Ward and Houston history. We are proud to support the effort to restore this jewel of the community and bring the building back to life, restoring a cultural resource and social center that will continue to have a meaningful impact on the neighborhood and its residents.”

The project is expected to be complete in early 2023.