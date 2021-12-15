PVAMU Head Football Coach Eric Dooley Exits; National Search To Begin Immediately

Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) Head Football Coach, Eric Dooley has submitted his resignation. He is expected to take up the position of head coach at Southern University in January 2022, when his PVAMU contract ends. Assistant Head Coach, Bubba McDowell will take over leadership of the PV football program on an interim basis.

PVAMU Athletic Director, Donald Reed stated, “I am truly appreciative of Coach Dooley’s leadership and development of our football program over the past four years, leading us to win the 2021 SWAC Western Division. We all wish him the best with his future endeavors.”

McDowell’s appointment will begin immediately while a national search for the head of Panther football takes place. McDowell, a ten-year veteran of PVAMU’s football program staff, will continue to build upon his own legacy of leadership as a great coach and recruiter. He is concluding his fourth season as assistant head coach and third having dual responsibility for the corner backs under Coach Dooley’s leadership. McDowell joined PVAMU’s coaching staff following stints with Houston-area collegiate programs and a successful career in both the Canadian Football League and the NFL (Houston Oilers).

“Coach McDowell is a natural fit for this transition,” said Reed. I have full confidence that he will continue to build on our program’s success. We expect to have a very successful search as many accomplished coaches have an interest in PV. I’m confident that we’ll be able to identify and hire a new head coach who can build on our success and embrace our alumni, fans, and students.”

The Panthers finished the season with a 7-5 record (6-2 conference) and competed in the SWAC championship, losing to Jackson State. Coach Dooley’s overall win-loss record at Prairie View is 20-17.