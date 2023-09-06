PVAMU Outlasts Texas Southern 37-34 in OT

Prairie View A&M needed an extra period Saturday night on the road at Shell Energy Stadium, but prevailed and took down Texas Southern 37-34 in overtime.

The PVAMU improved to 1-0 on the year and 1-0 in Southwestern Athletic Conference play, while the TSU fell to 0-1 and 0-1.

Trazon Connley led Prairie View A&M’s passing attack with 275 yards through the air, tossing two touchdowns and one interception.

Ahmad Antoine led all PVAMU rushers with 89 yards in the contest, picking up 4.9 yards per carry. Caleb Johnson also added 67 yards and one touchdown on the ground, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

Connley’s most prolific target in the ballgame was Jahquan Bloomfield , who caught two passes for 76 yards and one score. Trejon Spiller got in on the action in the passing game as well, hauling in four balls for 58 yards and one touchdown.

Travis Pearson II paced the Prairie View A&M defensive effort, totaling one interception. Tayvian Guidry added one recovered fumble and Freddie Byrd III had one interception in the win.

The PVAMU won the turnover battle in Saturday’s game, forcing four turnovers while coughing the ball up two times, with Prairie View A&M turning those takeaways into 10 points. The Prairie View A&M offense did a good job keeping drives alive, converting on 45 percent of third-down attempts.

The PVAMU defense disrupted the Texas Southern passing game on the way to grabbing three interceptions and breaking up three TSU passes.

How It Happened

After Texas Southern scored first to go on top 3-0, Prairie View A&M responded to take a 7-0 lead with 4:29 left in the first quarter.Another PVAMU score then expanded the lead to 14-3.

A score from Texas Southern cut the lead to 14-10 before Prairie View A&M got on the scoreboard again with 8:44 left in the second quarter and pushed its lead to 17-10. Texas Southern fought back to take a 34-17 lead, but the PVAMU scored again to cut into the lead and make it a 34-24 game.

Prairie View A&M scored again, a field goal with 9:17 left in the fourth quarter, but still trailed 34-27.The PVAMU kept the TSU off the scoreboard long enough for Prairie View A&M to rally and tie it at 34-34 after scoring on a 15-yard touchdown pass from to Spiller.

After keeping the TSU off the board, Prairie View A&M scored for a final time in the first overtime on a 35-yard field goal to take a 37-34 lead. Neither team scored again in the game.

Game Notes