PVAMU Track and Field Break Records at the HBCU Showcase

The Prairie View A&M men’s and women’s track teams showed up and showed out at the HBCU Showcase in Harlem, NY.

Notable Women’s Results:

Graduate Student Dominique Ellis had a second place finish in the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 8.95 seconds

Morganne Mukes finished fourth overall in the 60 meter dash (7.75 seconds)

Dinah Murphy had a record-breaking performance in the 800 meter run, dominating the field with a time of 2:18.54

The quartet of Jada Sabir, Jalen Elrod, Dinah Murphy, and Asjah Harris finished third overall in the 4X400 meter relay with a time of 4:00.43

Notable Men’s Results:

Jemal Wote did what he does best, placing first overall in the 3000 meter run with a record setting time of 8:34.15

Senior Timothy Demeritt Jr. followed suit finishing first in the 400 meter dash (49.93 seconds)

Damon Cobbs Jr. had a second place finish in the 200 meter dash with a time of 22.17 seconds

Sophomore Nathan Crawford-Wallis hopped, skipped, and jumped his way into second place in the triple jump with a jump of 14.55 meters

The 4X400 meter relay team of Nasir Pate, Devonte Jones, Cobbs, and Demeritt broke the meet record coming across the finish line first with a time of 3:18.10

The panthers will be back in action January 28-29, 2022 as they are set to compete in the Houston G5 and Super 22 Invitational in Houston, TX.

Keep up with all the latest news and information for PVAMU athletics by following pvpanthers.com as well as through Twitter via the PVAMU general sports account (@PVAMUPanthers). You can also follow along on Instagram.com/pvamupanthers.