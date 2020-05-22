PVAMU Volleyball team among the teams featured on ESPNU’s “HBCU Day” on Saturday, May 23

The Undefeated all-day programming to celebrate the thrill of the HBCU Game experience.

On Saturday, May 23, 20202, The Undefeated continues its celebration of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) with its #UndefeatedHBCUDay.

The network will provide 10 hours of programming featuring HBCU championship games from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and Southwestern Conference (SWAC).

The Panther Volley showcases its athleticism and sportsmanship in a hard-fought battle against defending champions.”

For more details on The Undefeated Celebration of 2020 Graduates at HBCUs and the programming schedule, click here.