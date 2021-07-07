Re-Entering The World

Speaking Mental Health

Forward Times Mental Health Advisors

Over the past year, there has been a large increase in the number of people who are experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression. Now, more than ever, we have noticed a spike in the number of children and adolescents added to the number of those who suffer from these emotional disturbances. As more people are becoming vaccinated and protecting themselves against COVID-19, many are faced with the dilemma of returning to work, school, church, and the world. This can be a frightening thought as we continue to think about the possibility of becoming infected with the virus.

As we enter this next phase of the pandemic, we must address mental health and take action. The importance of movement can be essential in releasing positive brain neurotransmitters and keeping yourself calm and healthy. Having a healthy body means having a better mind, cognition, and mood. Get moving and become physically active in order to reduce stress. Eating a healthy diet with three quality meals is important in maintaining physical and mental health as well. Remember to practice good sleep habits. Quality sleep is known to allow the body to recharge and is also necessary for maintaining weight.

Connecting with other people is more important in entering this new phase as it allows us to engage in interacting with others and lift the symptoms of depression and feeling alone. Finding a trusting person to confide in will provide the emotional support that is needed in releasing troubling thoughts and feelings.

Find a therapist! For many people, specifically in the Black community, the thought of talking to a therapist is one that is avoided and often considered taboo. As mental health is moving to the forefront of discussion, we should find peace in knowing that taking mental health action is not something to be afraid of or to avoid. If you know of anyone who is suffering, reach out to them. Offer them the opportunity to share their thoughts and assist them in finding a therapist. We should no longer allow people to suffer in silence. There are many therapists listed online which makes it easier to locate a therapist that is suitable.

Many insurance agencies offer coverage for mental health therapy. If you do not have insurance coverage, there are many online support groups to choose from that are very inexpensive. There are many major hospitals that provide mental health groups and clinics for those who do not have insurance as well. Also, many universities have mental health clinics with interns who are willing to provide services to those without insurance.

Therapy is changing! We no longer have to visit the therapist and sit on a couch wondering into space, reliving experiences. Other options are available. In addition to group therapy, telehealth and virtual sessions are becoming more popular. You may contact a therapist for virtual sessions from the comfort of your home or office.

Get proactive in taking care of your mental health and assisting others as well. This is a new day! Re-enter the world with a more positive and healthy mind. Remove the stigma of mental health and begin living on purpose.

Dr. Angela M. Powell is a Licensed Professional Counselor and owner of Progressive Counseling & Consulting, LLC., specializing in youth trauma, anxiety, and depression.

Website: www.progressivelpc.com

Email: admin@progressivelpc.com

FaceBook: www.facebook.com/progressivelpc

Instagram: @progressive_counseling

Twitter: @ProgressiveCnsl