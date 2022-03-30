Red and Blue Carpet Fashion…

Looks from the Red Carpet of the The 94th Academy Awards ceremony and blue carpet of the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Zuri Hall attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Natalia Bryant attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Sheila Atim attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Jay Ellis attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)